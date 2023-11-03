DeepLearning.AI and Coursera launch Generative AI for Everyone from AI pioneer

Coursera, Inc., a leading online learning platform, announced Generative AI for Everyone from DeepLearning.AI, a new course taught by global AI leader Andrew Ng. The course is designed to help learners everywhere navigate the profound shift generative AI is bringing to the world.

A report by Access Partnership and FICCI estimates that generative AI can potentially unlock USD 621 billion of productive capacity in India. Additionally, a study by Salesforce reveals that 91% of Indian workers say their companies are exploring the possibilities of incorporating generative AI into their operations.

However, IBM’s 2022 report points out that the main obstacle to successful AI adoption in India is a lack

of skills, expertise, or knowledge among organisations. To cope with the adoption of AI and automation,

around 16.2 million Indian workers will need to reskill and upskill, while the economy is expected to create approximately 4.7 million new tech jobs by 2027. It’s crucial to take prompt action to address these challenges and fully harness the technology’s potential.

This beginner-level course will help everyone, including those with a nontechnical background, gain a deeper understanding of how generative AI works and its impact on the workplace and everyday life. Professionals and business leaders will learn how to apply generative AI in their work and get ahead of the changes this technology will inevitably bring.

“Generative AI is helping many individuals work more efficiently, and also enabling businesses to deploy

AI applications in days – which previously would have taken months to build. I’m excited about sharing

generative AI best practices to enable many more people to take advantage of these revolutionary new

capabilities.” – Andrew Ng, Founder, DeepLearning.AI

Throughout the course, learners will:

 Gain expertise on how generative AI works, including what it can and can’t do.

 Learn to use generative AI to help their day-to-day work and receive tips on effective prompt engineering.

 Receive a framework for systematically analyzing an individual or a business’s workflow to identify promising generative AI automation and augmentation opportunities.

 Understand generative AI’s impact on business and society, including its risks and responsible use.

Andrew co-founded Coursera in 2012 to help empower learners with the skills necessary to succeed in a

world transformed by new technologies like AI. Today, Coursera has 136 million registered learners

globally, with 22 million learners in India. His 2019 blockbuster course AI for Everyone has more than 1

million enrollments to date of which 392,000 enrollments are from learners in India.