Defence ministry signs over ₹200 Crore deal with big bang boom for indigenous anti-drone technology

Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BBBS), India’s fastest-growing defense sector start-up, has secured a significant order worth more than Rs 200 Crores from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, for its cutting-edge anti-drone technology. This historic contract, the largest under the Indian Defence Exhibition (IDEX) initiative, and one of the largest signed by the Indian MOD with an Indian startup is a testament to BBBS’s unmatched expertise in deeptech products especially, anti-drone solutions.

The Indian Defence Ministry’s decision to place this order underscores the country’s commitment to strengthening its security infrastructure and investing in Atmanirbhar cutting-edge defense technology. Specifically, the anti-drone technology provides a game-changing response to the mounting threat posed by drones and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

“The focus of the iDEX programme is to foster an ecosystem of innovation and technology development in defense. It is our constant endeavor to engage with young innovators who can bring technologically advanced solutions for modernising Indian Military. This order contracted to Big Bang Boom Solutions is a step in that direction and we are happy to have young companies support the growth of the nation.” – Shri Vivek Virmani, COO, iDex MOD.

“We are immensely proud of this milestone in our start-up journey and are grateful for the trust placed in our capabilities by the Indian Air Force and Indian Army through the aegis of iDex the MOD’s flagship innovation platform,” said Dr. R. Shivaraman, Director and CTO, BBBS. “Big Bang Boom is committed to serving our nation with the highest level of innovation and technology. The BBBS Anti-Drone Defense System is a testament to our commitment to innovation, and we are proud to contribute to the security and self-reliance of our armed forces.”, he further added.

BBBS’s Vajra Sentinel System is a state-of-the-art solution designed to detect, track, and neutralize drones at extraordinary ranges. It utilizes passive RF sensor technology to eliminate false alarms, and its sensor and jammer combination meets stringent mil standard specifications for durability and reliability. It has several state-of-the-art tech improvements such as AESA radar and kamikaze drones which can be upgraded on demand by the user.

The system’s core sensor built around artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision algorithms enables precise identification, classification and location identification of drones. Additionally, its sophisticated decision-making matrix enables autonomous decision-making for countermeasures such as signal jamming and other countermeasures.

“This is a significant milestone for us. Our product pipeline and mix for the next 10 years are robust and the team is rearing to go. We have already started discussions on repeat orders and export opportunities. We will now reopen our doors to financial players who can come along in this next leg of nation-building,” said, Praveen Dwarakanath, CEO, BBBS.

BBBS will commence execution of the order immediately, with a focus on timely delivery, comprehensive training, and unwavering support to the Indian Air Force and Indian Army to ensure seamless integration of this vital technology into their defense strategies.

The contract was handed over to Dr. R. Shivaraman, Director and CTO, BBBS in the presence of Shri Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, Shri Ajay Bhatt, (Minister of State for Defence), Shri Giridhar Aramane (Defence Secretary), Shri Anurag Bajpai (Additional Secretary of Defence Production and CEO DIO), Chief of the Defence Staff (General Anil Chauhan) and the Chief of the Air Staff (Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari) by AVM George Thomas, ACAS Plans, on behalf of Indian Airforce and Col. Mahesh, Col CD – 7, on behalf of Indian Army.