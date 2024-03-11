TeamLease EdTech, Department of Higher and Technical Education and NSDC partner to boost employability of Maharashtra’s youth through work-linked degrees 

In a significant initiative to improve the employability of the youth in Maharashtra, TeamLease EdTech, the Department of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE)-Government of Maharashtra, and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) came together to announce a groundbreaking partnership. This alliance

aims to harness the potential of work-linked learning programs across universities in Maharashtra, directly contributing to the state’s ambitious target of achieving a $1 trillion economy in the next five years until 2028 which demands a formidable annual growth rate of 17.13% CAGR.

The initiative builds on the vision articulated by TeamLease EdTech’s pioneering tech-first platform, Digivarsity, which integrates academic study with real-world work experiences. With an established network of India’s top universities and leading employers, Teamlease EdTech introduces innovative work-linked degree programs that bridge the critical divide between education and employment.

This model empowers students to make informed decisions regarding their educational paths while gaining invaluable practical work experience. The initiative which is a path-breaking collaboration between TeamLease EdTech and NSDC was recently endorsed by the Ministry of Education during a ceremony in Delhi, marking a transformative moment in the landscape of Indian education and skill development. By fostering a symbiotic relationship between academic learning and practical work experience, this strategic partnership is set to redefine higher education and employability in Maharashtra. The work-integrated programs would also be listed on NSDC’s skill india digital hub portal for a wider reach .

Shantanu Rooj, Founder, and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, shared his insights on this collaboration: Our mission is to enhance graduate employability across the country by creating accessible, high-quality, and scalable learning solutions. The partnership with DHTE and NSDC is a milestone in our journey towards making higher education more relevant and purposeful. By integrating work experience with academic learning, we aim to equip the youth of Maharashtra with the skills required by today’s job market, thereby shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

The partnership is set to enhance India’s Gross Enrollment Ratio with programs that promote Learning by Doing, Earning while Learning, and Learning with Enhanced Employer Signaling. This initiative enables universities in Maharashtra to boost employability and prepare students for industry, ensuring they acquire not just theoretical knowledge but also essential practical skills and work experience. Additionally, it addresses the needs of corporates in Maharashtra for a robust talent supply chain, which is crucial for staying competitive in today’s market.

Participants of the Work-Integrated Degree Programs will receive on-the-job internships or apprenticeships, granting them substantial skills and work experience upon graduation. Moreover, each student will benefit from a monthly stipend to support their education and living expenses, truly realizing the ‘Earn while you Learn’ concept, highlighted Shri Sanjeeva Singh, Executive Vice President, Impact Finance & Partnership Management, NSDC, underscoring the joint efforts to significantly advance youth employability in Maharashtra.

Adding to the enthusiasm surrounding this collaborative effort, Chandrakant Dada Patil, honorable minister of Higher and technical education for the state of Maharashtra, emphasised the regional focus of the partnership: This partnership is very important for Maharashtra’s educational strategy, aiming directly at enhancing the employability of our youth. It promises to equip students across Maharashtra with not just degrees, but degrees with a difference – those enriched with real-world skills and experiences. We are committed to transforming the education and employability landscape to meet the evolving demands of the

job market, ensuring our students are ready to contribute effectively to Maharashtra’s growth and prosperity.

“Maharashtra is at the forefront of educational innovation and economic development. Through this partnership, we are setting a new benchmark for higher education in our state. Our educational institutions must align with the evolving demands of our economy. This collaboration between TeamLease EdTech, NSDC, and the Department of Higher and Technical Education will play a pivotal role in equipping our youth with the skills necessary for the future, thus contributing significantly to Maharashtra’s goal of becoming a global economic powerhouse, said Vikas Rastogi, the Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Government of Maharashtra.

This partnership reflects the collective vision of TeamLease EdTech, DHTE, and NSDC to empower the youth of Maharashtra, equipping them with the necessary tools to excel in the competitive job market. Through this partnership, Maharashtra is set to emerge as a model state in creating a skilled and employment-ready workforce, contributing to the state’s and the nation’s economic development.