Revolutionising commercial spaces: The impact of AI and technology on real estate and interior design

By Sanjeev Bhandari, Founder and CEO, AirBrick Infra

In commercial real estate and interior design, innovation is key to staying ahead. Over the years, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology have not only transformed the way we live and work but have also revolutionised the design and functionality of commercial spaces. From smart buildings to virtual reality (VR) simulations, these technological breakthroughs are reshaping the landscape of real estate and interior design in profound ways.

One of the most significant impacts of AI and technology on commercial spaces is the emergence of smart buildings. These structures are equipped with sensors, actuators, and other IoT (Internet of Things) devices that collect data to optimise energy usage, improve safety, and enhance occupant comfort. For instance, AI-powered systems can automatically adjust lighting and temperature levels based on occupancy patterns, ultimately reducing energy consumption and lowering operating costs for building owners.

Moreover, AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data to provide insights into space utilisation, helping businesses make informed decisions about office layouts and resource allocation. By leveraging this data, real estate developers and interior designers can design more efficient and adaptable spaces that meet the evolving needs of tenants and occupants. Another transformative technology in commercial real estate and interior design is VR. Virtual reality enables stakeholders to visualise and experience architectural designs before

construction begins, offering a realistic preview of the final product. This immersive technology allows clients to walk through virtual spaces, make design modifications in real-time, and gain a deeper understanding of spatial layouts and aesthetics. By utilising VR simulations, architects and designers can streamline the design process, reduce errors, and ensure that projects meet client expectations.

Furthermore, AI-powered design tools are revolutionising the way interior designers conceptualise and create commercial spaces. Machine learning algorithms can analyze design trends, user preferences, and spatial constraints to generate personalised design recommendations. These tools enable designers to explore a multitude of design possibilities efficiently and create tailored solutions that resonate with clients and end-users. Additionally, technology has facilitated the integration of sustainability principles into

commercial real estate and interior design. With the rise of green building practices, developers are increasingly incorporating energy-efficient materials, renewable energy sources, and smart technologies into their projects. AI algorithms play a crucial role in optimising building performance and reducing environmental impact by monitoring energy consumption, identifying inefficiencies, and recommending eco-friendly solutions.

Moreover, advancements in 3D printing technology are revolutionising the way interior designers conceptualise and fabricate custom furniture and fixtures for commercial spaces. 3D printers can produce intricate designs with precision and efficiency, allowing designers to unleash their creativity and create bespoke pieces that enhance the aesthetic appeal of interiors while maximising functionality.

In a nutshell, AI and technology are driving unprecedented innovation in commercial real estate and interior design. From smart buildings and VR simulations to AI-powered design tools and sustainable practices, these advancements are reshaping the way we conceptualise, design, and experience commercial spaces. As technology continues to evolve, the possibilities for revolutionising commercial environments are limitless, promising a future where creativity, efficiency, and sustainability converge to create dynamic and inspiring spaces for work and leisure.