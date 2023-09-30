Dell considering a fresh investment in Bengaluru

In a bid to further strengthen its presence in Karnataka, Texas-based technology conglomerate Dell is considering a fresh investment in its research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru.

The company, which is valued at $50 billion, already operates a prominent research and development centre in Bengaluru. At the global level, Dell operates around 25 manufacturing facilities with 14 of these facilities dedicated to R&D.

On Friday, the Dell team comprising Shri. Michael Dundas of Global Manufacturing Operations and Technology, Shri. Alan Richey, Senior Vice President, Legal and Tabrez Ahmad – Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Govt Affairs and Public Policy held meetings with Honourable Minister for Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure, Government of Karnataka Shri M. B. Patil, here.

The company also sought support from the Karnataka government to overcome import restrictions on Special Economic Zone (SEZ) operations, which would enhance cost sustainability for Dell’s expansion in India. Dell also put forth its requirements with respect to ESDM ecosystem players and suppliers in the state.

The Karnataka business delegation is visiting various states in the United States of America to attract investments into the state. Dr S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Smt. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka are accompanying the honorable minister.

The delegation also met leading Semiconductor Manufacturing company Global Foundries (GF), which expressed interest in increasing its workforce in Bengaluru with an addition of 200 skilled workers.

The Minister Shri M.B. Patil assured to extend the government’s support in this regard and will also help Global Foundries to establish connections with customers and suppliers.

The $30-billion Global Foundries has also expressed interest in establishing and expanding its Aerospace and Defence (A&D) presence in Karnataka, with plans for further engagement to develop a comprehensive business strategy.

The delegation headed by Shri M.B. Patil also attended a Business Roundtable hosted by the US-India Chamber of Commerce and AKKA and organized jointly by TiE Austin, and the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The roundtable saw an attendance of around 60 entrepreneurs including senior VPs, and CEOs.