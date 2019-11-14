Dell DPS – Are You Protected?

Organizations are now managing a greater volume of data than they ever have before and are assigning a greater value value to that data. Yet many are still facing disruption, including unplanned systems downtime and data loss – and this is coming at an enormous cost.
The risk is even greater for Data Protection Leaders as they are the ones assigning the greatest value to data.
Organizations need to improve their data protection infrastructure. The majority of respondents highlight at least one area that could be improved or that they do not have confidence in.
Organizations need to be investing in future ready data protection. This includes moving data protection to a cloud environment and ensuring that data protection for emerging technologies is also accounted for.
