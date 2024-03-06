Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Dell Technologies and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership Delivering Comprehensive Managed Detection & Response

Dell Technologies and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership Delivering Comprehensive Managed Detection & Response

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Dell Technologies and CrowdStrike today announced an expanded strategic partnership to deliver Dell’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform, helping customers defend against increasingly complex cyberattacks.

According to the 2024 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, cyberattacks are faster, more sophisticated, and stealthier than ever. At the same time, organisations are forced to do more with less as the cybersecurity skills gap grows. To protect against modern threats, customers need a holistic, intuitive managed security solution that reduces complexity and serves as a force multiplier for existing security and IT teams. The powerful combination of Dell’s global security operations experts and proactive threat-hunting capabilities with the industry-leading Falcon platform delivers the security customers need across multi-cloud and multi-vendor environments. 

“Working with industry leaders like CrowdStrike is critical to delivering choice and flexibility to customers in a very fragmented and complex security landscape,” said Mihir Maniar, Vice President of Infrastructure, Edge and Security Services Portfolio, Dell Technologies. 

“Customers need scalable, outcome-based security solutions to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats. The combination of MDR and the CrowdStrike platform empowers customers to exponentially reduce threat exposures, detect and respond to incidents, and recover applications and systems,” he added.

“The Falcon platform has quickly become the market’s cybersecurity platform of record. By expanding our strategic alliance with Dell to power their MDR services, we are gaining access to more customers to bring them industry-leading protection,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. Adding on he said, “Together with Dell, we see a significant opportunity to give all customers – from large enterprises to mid-market organisations and SMBs – the best security outcomes: stopping the breach, consolidating point products, and driving down costs.”

Dell Managed Detection and Response is now available for global customers with the CrowdStrike Falcon XDR Platform as a direct solution and through channel partners.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image