Translating Generative AI investments into tangible outcomes

By Amit Gautam, Co-founder and CEO, Innover

Organisations require a robust strategy to effectively incorporate Generative AI into their operations, so as to ensure tangible return on investments and continued business growth. BCG’s survey of over 1,400 C-suite executives indicates that Generative AI is poised to reshape the business landscape. More than 85% of respondents expressed their plans to increase investments in AI and Generative AI in 2024, marking it as one of their top three technology priorities for the year. This surge in investments reflects a growing excitement for embracing this pioneering technology.

At the forefront of their strategic planning, organisations must first identify the ‘right’ use cases that align with their overarching objectives. They also need to weigh the merits of embarking on small-scale experiments versus committing to full-scale deployments. The exact strategy may vary across different organisations and even within various departments. Once the path is defined, organisations must assess factors such as data integrity, privacy and security needs, latency and volume requirements, and infrastructure readiness. These considerations will lay the groundwork for strategic decisions, guiding whether to refine existing Large Language Models (LLMs) or invest in development of custom models to enhance ROI.

The intense decision: foundational models, custom models or fine-tuning – what to choose?



Every business is unique, given their distinct operational nuances, industry insights, and historical data that cannot be fully captured by a one-size-fits-all model. With a plethora of LLM models available, organisations encounter the challenge of selecting the most suitable one for their unique needs. Many businesses begin by utilising off-the-shelf models, also known as foundation models, which, despite their broad capabilities, often fall short in meeting the specific demands of various industries. It’s crucial for businesses to understand that these generic models may not capture the unique essence of their business, which could lead to suboptimal performance and constraints on delivering superior customer experiences. Essentially, the trade-off between speed and simplicity comes at the cost of reduced control and customisation.

On the contrary, businesses have the option to develop custom models exclusively utilising their own data, granting them complete autonomy. However, developing a custom LLM poses considerable challenges and calls for significant investment in terms of time, finances, and expertise. The costs associated with constructing and maintaining such models could render it an impractical choice for many organisations, particularly during the initial stages of AI integration.

Given these limitations, fine-tuning appears as the most viable approach to maximise the potential of AI models. Through fine-tuning, organisations can leverage their domain-specific data, augmenting the capabilities of foundation models, ultimately achieving heightened performance levels. Fine-tuning empowers businesses with the versatility to adjust parameters and refine models, enabling them to build tailored models that precisely meets their needs. This approach allows organisations to strike the right balance between customisation and efficiency, all while maintaining control and cost-effectiveness. In the future, companies that have the capability to fine-tune foundational AI models in context of their unique ecosystems will yield maximum returns on their investments.

Navigating risks for Generative AI success

Integration of Generative AI presents exciting opportunities for businesses, but it also comes with its fair share of risks. One significant concern revolves around data privacy and security. Generative AI systems often require access to vast amounts of sensitive data, raising concerns about potential breaches and unauthorised access. Moreover, there’s the challenge of ensuring the reliability and accuracy of generated outputs, as errors or inaccuracies could lead to costly consequences or damage to the brand’s reputation. Lastly, there’s the risk of over-reliance on AI-generated content, potentially diminishing human creativity and innovation within the organisation. Navigating these risks requires careful planning, robust security measures, and ongoing monitoring to ensure the responsible and effective integration of Generative AI into business operations.

Consider a healthcare organisation that implements Generative AI for medical diagnosis assistance. In this scenario, the AI system requires access to sensitive patient data, including medical records, diagnostic tests, and personal information. Without proper security measures in place, such as encryption protocols, access controls, and robust authentication mechanisms, this valuable patient data could be vulnerable to unauthorised access by cybercriminals. This could result in significant privacy violations, with patient information being exposed, stolen, or manipulated for malicious purposes.

To effectively navigate these risks and extract maximum value from Generative AI investments, organisations require a robust framework. From start to finish, this framework should guide organisations through every step, including identifying relevant use cases, meticulous model selection, risk mitigation, and responsible integration.

The winning formula: Maximising ROI through a holistic framework



An integrated framework that offers insights into solution approaches, LLM stack, responsible design guidelines, and architectural principles can stand as a powerful tool for businesses seeking to seamlessly embed Generative AI and cultivate long-term value. The framework must direct organisations to identify the right use cases that offer tangible outcomes and a competitive edge, considering factors such as business complexity and compatibility with other evolving technologies like RPA, voice assistants, and more.

Once the use cases are identified, the framework must guide organisations through the next crucial steps of model selection, fine-tuning, and orchestration. This may include adjusting hyperparameters, refining algorithms, or incorporating domain-specific knowledge to enhance accuracy and efficiency of AI models. The framework should also help in configuring the models to work seamlessly with other systems and applications, ensuring interoperability and compatibility.

Lastly, the framework must streamline the end-to-end integration of Generative AI into the enterprise, enabling organisations to uphold their values, foster trust, and ensure that their LLM-generated content complies with their policies and regulations.

By leveraging this framework, organisations can responsibly integrate Generative AI in their operational frameworks, bypassing technical obstacles and steering their enterprises towards the desired path of sustainability, advancement, and innovation.

Bottom line:

Generative AI unlocks new possibilities for efficiency and productivity gains, prompting business leaders to embrace the technology early on. Those ready to adopt this innovation must develop a comprehensive integration roadmap, reallocate budgets, invest in their workforce, prioritise the right applications, implement Responsible AI (RAI) principles, and establish clear success metrics. By leveraging a robust framework throughout the Generative AI integration journey, organisations can seamlessly navigate these steps, redefine their business paradigms and launch customised projects at scale – ultimately securing an enduring competitive advantage.