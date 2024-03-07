HCLTech and ServiceNow Partner to Deliver Gen AI-led Solutions

HCLTech and ServiceNow have announced a partnership to deliver new generative AI (Gen AI)-led solutions. The offerings will help enable enterprises to adopt ServiceNow’s Gen AI capabilities across the business quickly and efficiently.

“We are delighted to double down on our partnership with ServiceNow to enable our clients to unlock value through Gen AI. HCLTech’s differentiated portfolio and engineering heritage positions it to deliver practical and customised Gen AI use cases to clients as they move forward with their digital transformation agendas,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech.

“HCLTech offers a wealth of ServiceNow expertise to the world’s leading businesses. It is an honor to extend our partnership to the co-creation of industry-specific Gen AI solutions that will ignite our customers´ growth engines with transformative experiences,” said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, ServiceNow.

Under the new global partnership, HCLTech will offer consulting, design, implementation, and managed services through ServiceNow’s entire suite of products. Blending the power of ServiceNow products with HCLTech’s industry expertise, IPs, and global delivery capabilities, this partnership will deliver use cases and solutions, enabling enterprises to increasingly adopt ServiceNow’s industry domain-specific Gen AI to transform their business. The partnership will help enterprises realise cost savings and enhance cross-department efficiency and productivity. HCLTech and ServiceNow will also launch a ServiceNow business unit and the ‘Fluid NOW’ centers of excellence in London, New York, and Noida for enterprises to explore the latest Gen AI solutions that can accelerate their digital transformation journeys.