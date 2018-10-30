Dell Technologies Forum 2018 hosted in India

It was graced by the presence of stellar executive leadership sharing insightful anecdotes on how to thrive in this dynamic digital economy. It witnessed grand participation from 1561 customers, 329 CIO’s and around 1300 unique organizations, a testament to the immense success of these events in India.

The forum had interactive demos, workshops, CIO debates, immersive fireside chat and insightful sessions by international speakers. It was a great platform for industry veterans to share their insights for business progress now and in the near future. There were various talk tracks that emphasized on the important of digitization and how it is transforming businesses as well as helping the workforce of the future.

Present at the Dell Technologies CIO Forum 2018, Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, during his keynote, elaborated on the importance of India market and how IT transformation is crucial for business progress. “The boundaries of IT are no longer in the IT department and technology is finding its way to every part of the organization. IT is moving from being a chore to being core. The technological disruption, has made IT transformation an imperative part of our lives, necessary for reimagining businesses. To achieve this, we use emerging technologies such as AI and multi-cloud to understand the vast amount of data generated, helping make products and services that cater to specific needs of our customers. This gives us a competitive advantage in the market. We are an infrastructure company with a vast portfolio that spans from the edge to the core to the cloud. Our goal is to be the best partner for any business to help them realize a digital future. When it comes to a market like India, I am impressed by its digital drive and it is inspiring how the country is transforming its society and economy. IndiaStack, for example, is an incredible platform for innovation.”

Additionally, the CIO Forum witnessed keynotes by senior executives such as Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware, who elaborated on how innovative business models and coherent technology partnership makes transformation real for organizations and Nina Hargus, SVP, Global Field and Partner Marketing, Dell EMC, who provided her perspective on how data driven business models are creating a new shared digital ecosystem. An immersive executive panel session was also hosted by Karinne Brannigan, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell EMC which led to insights on the importance of bringing more women in technology roles which will lead to innovation and better business outcomes. Chess Grand Master, Vishwanathan Anand shared his perspective on the importance of strategy to make transformation real, emphasizing on businesses’ need to embrace technology for harmonious human-machine partnerships in the future.

Moreover, the fireside sessions hosted by David Webster, President, Asia Pacific and Japan Enterprise, Dell EMC with Rajneesh Mittal from Zee Entertainment and Harnath Babu from KPMG as well as by Amit Midha, President, Asia Pacific and Japan Commercial, Dell EMC with Mahesh Soparkar from NSE and Nandkishor Dhomne from Manipal Hospitals, set up a new benchmark for audience engagement at the CIO Forum.

