Dell Technologies ties up with Snowflake to simplify data access and accelerate insights

Dell Technologies and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, will work together to connect data from Dell’s industry leading enterprise storage portfolio1 with the Snowflake Data Cloud. A first of its kind, this collaboration will help customers have greater flexibility operating in multi-cloud environments, meet data sovereignty requirements, and easily turn data into insights.

Once available, Dell and Snowflake customers will be able to use on-premises data stored on Dell object storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud while keeping their data local or seamlessly copying it to public clouds. The companies will pursue product integrations and joint go-to-market efforts in the second half of 2022.

“As the industry leader in data storage, Dell Technologies provides customers with the tools needed to derive insights from their data wherever it resides,” said Jeff Boudreau, president, Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With the industry’s first collaboration between on-premises storage systems and the Snowflake Data Cloud, we are able to expand Dell’s SaaS provider ecosystem for data insights on-premises and in public clouds.”

“Dell Technologies’ strategic partnership with Snowflake is an endeavor to continually provide enterprises with optimized storage solutions – be it in data centers, or in public or private clouds. While both, on-premise and cloud solutions efficiently manage separate sets of workloads, there exists a need to eliminate silos by adopting seamless and integrated hybrid models. As a pioneer in advanced storage solutions, Dell Technologies aims to bridge the gap that exists between on-premise storage solutions and cloud experiences to help organizations efficiently manage their data across platforms. With this collaboration, we will be providing enterprises with the power to store and copy their data to the cloud while keeping it local”, said Mr. Srinivas Rao, Senior Director, System Engineering, Dell Technologies India.

“Snowflake’s mission is to mobilize the world’s data by empowering organizations to eliminate silos and bring data together to unlock more value and deeper insights,” said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake senior vice president of product. “This collaboration with Dell will allow organizations to gain more value from their on-premises data while leveraging the performance and simplicity of Snowflake’s platform and the powerful collaboration capabilities of the Snowflake Data Cloud.”

