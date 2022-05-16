Express Computer


Building the Highway to Real-Time Financial Services

Meet the increasing demands of modern finance

Sponsored By: Redis
Published on : May 16, 2022

The speed of the digital economy has fundamentally transformed the expectations of today’s consumers. Modern financial institutions need real-time responses to fight digital disruptors, bring new services to market, and deepen customer relationships. Innovative leaders in financial services have transformed their approach for software architecture to deliver instant personalization, fraud detection, transaction scoring, investment decisions, and more.

Still, many financial institutions currently use legacy database architectures that can’t keep up with today’s demands—they don’t scale gracefully and aren’t fast, flexible, or reliable enough for real-time usage.

Download this white paper to learn strategies for becoming a competitive financial leader and break free from the constraints and bottlenecks of traditional databases.

Top Reasons to Download:

  • Understand the technology trends driving the FinTech revolution.
  • Harness real-time speed for use cases like customer on-boarding, investment analysis, credit decisions, customized offers, fraud analysis, and transaction scoring.

Optimize your data layer to support better performance and faster time to market for financial applications.

