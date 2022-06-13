Express Computer


Uninterrupted Availability Anywhere White Paper

Sponsored By: Redis
Downloads Resources Security
Published on : Jun 13, 2022

Deliver high performance and always-on applications anywhere with Active-Active.

Today’s digital world requires applications to be always-on. If your service can’t respond instantly during peak times, then you risk being outperformed by your competition.

But maintaining high availability, speed, and resiliency in any geographic location can be a major operational challenge for your business. With Redis Enterprise’s Active-Active technology, your business can focus on the big picture instead of tackling the tasks of scalability, availability, and performance.

This white paper demonstrates five use cases that show how your business will benefit from Active-Active on Redis Enterprise. 

You’ll learn how Active-Active geo-replication:

  • Improves application response time for end-users around the globe
  • Unifies the data layer across regions and clouds
  • Powers a faster time to market for modern applications

