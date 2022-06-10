Best Practices for a Modern Data Layer in Financial Services
Sponsored By: Redis
Downloads Resources Security
Published on : Jun 10, 2022
Modernize Your Data Layer to Maximize the User Experience
A modern data layer is crucial for meeting customer expectations. Users today demand fast, easy, and innovative omnichannel financial services.
But many financial services organizations have failed to modernize and are stuck with rigid and slow IT legacy RDBMS systems..
In this TDWI checklist report we’ll uncover the 6 best practices to modernize the data layer without disruption. You’ll discover:
- The importance of a modern data layer in meeting the demand for a real-time customer experience and other critical business functions
- How to develop a strategy for transitional modernization
- Why adopting microservices and cloud services is a crucial part of modernization