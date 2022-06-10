Best practices for deploying and operating your NoSQL initiative

NoSQL databases are a fundamental component of enterprise data infrastructures, but the business stakes of success, and the risks of failure, are both high. After all, NoSQL databases are optimized for specific use cases, not general-purpose relational data repositories.

This TDWI report outlines 10 chief mistakes enterprise data professionals and data architects make when deploying NoSQL initiatives—and how to avoid them.

Learn how to:

Align NoSQL deployments with business imperatives

Deploy NoSQL databases for the right use cases

Ensure NoSQL databases are enterprise hardened

Make sure your NoSQL initiative succeeds with these best practices.