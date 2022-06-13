Express Computer


15 Reasons to use Redis as Application Cache

Sponsored By: Redis
Published on : Jun 13, 2022

Digital transformation is driving the adoption of modern, advanced applications. At the same time, consumer expectations are rising for instant and personalized experiences. The heart of both application performance and customer experience is the ability to deliver real-time data.

An application cache gives you blazing fast data access and ensures high availability. Redis is the most popular distributed caching engine, offering true statelessness for an application’s processes, minimizing duplication of cached data, and scaling back requests to external data sources.

Download this paper to understand:

  • The different types of application caches and when each is best used
  • Why Redis is the most popular caching engine used by developers across a wide range of industries and use cases
  • How to get started with Redis for application caching

