Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Accelerate Data Innovation Opportunities with Real-Time Financial Services

Accelerate Data Innovation Opportunities with Real-Time Financial Services

Sponsored By: Redis
Big Data / Analytics Downloads Resources
Published on : May 16, 2022

Accelerate innovation in omnichannel customer experiences, Open Banking, real-time fraud detection, and more.

The financial services sector faces challenges around strained margins, changing customer behavior, new Open Banking regulations, and a continued rise in fraud, all while facing competition from digital-native market entrants. As organizations tackle these challenges, they need to modernize their data layer to ensure they are positioned for success.

Download this report to understand these four key challenges and how to meet them head on:

  • Heightened customer expectations for instant response and omnichannel experiences
  • Increased regulatory and market pressure for greater data sharing
  • Increased risk of fraud and cybercrime due to Open Banking and omnichannel retail banking

Greater uncertainty and unforeseen disruptions impacting business continuity

Advertisement

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Redis about its products, events and services.

    This is co-hosted by Express Computer and Redis. Both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages, or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.



    More from Redis View More

    Building the Highway to Real-Time Financial Services

    Learn how to deploy a cache that performs at any scale

    Caching at Scale
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar: Learn how to improve the overall security posture of an organization
    Register Now
    close-image