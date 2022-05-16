Accelerate Data Innovation Opportunities with Real-Time Financial Services
Sponsored By: Redis
Big Data / Analytics Downloads Resources
Published on : May 16, 2022
Accelerate innovation in omnichannel customer experiences, Open Banking, real-time fraud detection, and more.
The financial services sector faces challenges around strained margins, changing customer behavior, new Open Banking regulations, and a continued rise in fraud, all while facing competition from digital-native market entrants. As organizations tackle these challenges, they need to modernize their data layer to ensure they are positioned for success.
Download this report to understand these four key challenges and how to meet them head on:
- Heightened customer expectations for instant response and omnichannel experiences
- Increased regulatory and market pressure for greater data sharing
- Increased risk of fraud and cybercrime due to Open Banking and omnichannel retail banking
Greater uncertainty and unforeseen disruptions impacting business continuity