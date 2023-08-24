Deltek acquires Replicon

Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Replicon – a global provider of unified time tracking solutions that bring together Project Delivery, Finance and HR on a single platform, purpose-built for project and service-centric organizations. Replicon, now a part of the Deltek solution portfolio, complements Deltek’s enterprise software and information solutions that help organizations power project success.

Replicon offers a differentiated, project-centric suite of Time Management, HR Attendance and PSA offerings, without requiring a finance system transition. This acquisition supports Deltek’s product and customer expansion into additional project-based industries and accelerates Deltek’s market position within global IT Services and Consulting, as well as other Professional Service organizations in the enterprise and mid-market.

“We are very excited to complete this acquisition – one of the largest in Deltek’s history – and welcome Replicon into the Deltek family. Just like Deltek, the Replicon team is dedicated to project-based businesses with a specific focus on customers, collaboration and innovation. With the combination of our two companies, we now have new and expanded capabilities to offer project and service-centric organizations globally. We look forward to the many new opportunities this acquisition brings to Deltek Project Nation, including those with Replicon customers and partners,” said Deltek’s President and CEO, Mike Corkery.

“Replicon has an unprecedented technology stack with an impressive user experience, and we are excited to work on how we go to market together,” said Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer. “As the industries we serve evolve, we continue to look for new ways to cater to our customers and a broader range of project-based businesses. With Replicon, Deltek will further its leadership in global IT Services and Consulting, and other Professional Service organizations in the enterprise and mid-market.”

Replicon solutions are a fit for organizations that require more sophisticated time and resource management and do not currently have a Deltek ERP solution or do not want to switch their ERP system. Deltek will continue to enhance its native time applications within its ERP solutions, which will not be replaced by Replicon.

“Deltek is the perfect home for Replicon. We know that with Deltek we will continue to hold up our commitment to meet and exceed Replicon customers’ needs and continue delivering innovative solutions. We are just at the beginning of a very exciting journey together,” commented Raj Narayanaswamy and Lakshmi Raj, Co-founders & Co-CEOs of Replicon.