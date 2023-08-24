HCLTech ties up with AWS to accelerate GenAI adoption

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) at the company and by enterprises globally.

The collaboration aims to empower enterprises to harness the power of AWS’s advanced GenAI portfolio that includes Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Titan, AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia.

As part of the collaboration, HCLTech intends to use Amazon CodeWhisperer with over 50,000 HCLTech engineers, cloud practitioners and developers to build secure applications and leverage AI responsibly, internally and for clients.

HCLTech will also integrate its Advantage Cloud platform for automated mass application migration to cloud with Amazon CodeWhisperer, enabling automated rehosting, refactoring and re-platforming treatments with a centralized dashboard to monitor and plan migrations.

“GenAI is a powerful technology that has the potential to revolutionize industries,” said Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and Head of AWS Ecosystem Business Unit, HCLTech. “By collaborating with AWS, we bring to our clients the latest GenAI capabilities to accelerate innovation and establish a robust global AI economy.”

The AWS-HCLTech collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment to exploring industry solutions leveraging AI advancements. For instance, HCLTech developed Ziva on AWS, an AI bot for the financial services industry. HCLTech has also been recognized as an ML-powered Amazon Connect launch partner, further underscoring the strength of this strategic partnership.

“The rapid adoption of CodeWhisperer is indicative of the value it provides to the developer community by helping them build software faster, more responsibly and more securely,” said Deepak Singh, Vice President of Next Gen Developer Experience, AWS. “GenAI has emerged as a transformative technology that will reimagine how applications are built, and with this collaboration, we look forward to helping 50,000 HCLTech engineers, cloud practitioners and developers leverage the power of AWS GenAI technologies to build and innovate faster and responsibly.”

HCLTech offers a unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities from chip development to business process optimization. Leveraging strategic partnerships with AWS and many others, HCLTech is paving the way for the adoption of GenAI across industries.