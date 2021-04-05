Do Your Thng gets funding from Mumbai Angels

Read Article

Do Your Thng (DYT), a branded content marketplace has raised fresh funding of US$ 150,000 led by Mumbai Angles. Faad Network and Angel Bay also participated in the current round; this marks the second investment for AngelBay in DYT.

This funding would help DYT to fuel the next growth phase and help accelerate the expansion of their influencer marketing tech platform.

Headquartered in Gurugram, DYT helps brands get high-quality, personalised branded content at scale with quick turn-around time, backed by data and an ROI-based approach. By leveraging the DYT app, content creators get quick access to brand collaborations. At the same time, marketers capitalise on brand advocates – creators who are authentic product users and give genuine brand recommendations to their community.

Trusted by some of the biggest brands, including MasterCard, Nescafe, Lays, Havells, Marks & Spencer, Logitech, Hershey’s, Royal Sundaram, and Klairs, DYT is on the forefront of the rapidly rising influencer marketing industry. It has grown 4X in terms of revenue since the last financial year despite the repercussions of the pandemic. The company is looking at following the same growth curve in the coming year.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Promoter & CEO, Mumbai Angels Network “Digital marketing is growing rapidly and influencer marketing is slowly taking center stage in the success of many brands. DYT platform is focussing on making the whole process of creating branded content easier through their tech platform connecting creators with brands, thereby increasing the digital footprint of brands. We are happy to welcome DYT in our diversified portfolio and look forward to the exciting plans they have on the anvil.”

Ankit Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Do Your Thng, said, “Mumbai Angels has a very successful track record of partnering with start-ups. More than the fresh round of investment, it is their network and expertise in scaling companies and improving products that makes them a natural partner for us as we continue to be the technological bridge between brands and creators.”

