CareerLabs raises $2.2mn from Rocket Internet’s VC fund-GFC & angel investors

CareerLabs, India’s 1st Profile Building Platform for college students and working professionals, has secured $2.2 Million in a new financing round as it looks to scale its platform, including a new product.

Rocket Internet’s VC fund – Global Founders Capital invested in the Bengaluru-based startup’s Pre-Series A round with participation from Toshan Tamhane, Chief Digital Officer, UPL, Ajit Isaac, Founder Chairman of QuessCorp, Rohit Kale, MD, Spencer Stuart, Professors of ISB, Ghanshyam Dass- Former MD- Asia Pacific & Middle East, Nasdaq and Abhishek Nag, Director of Business Development -India and South Asia, Netflix and other angel investors.

Founded in 2019 by the ex-leadership team of BYJU’S, led by serial entrepreneur PN Santosh, Ex- Mckinsey alumnus and Ex- founding member at BYJU’s, Krithika Srinivasan from University of Michigan and Prasanna Alagesan, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, CareerLabs is building India’s first Profile Builder Platform to help college students and working professionals discover their career paths and prepare for a life beyond college at scale and at affordable price.

CareerLabs provides a technology-enabled platform with an unique Career Track recommendation engine called Career Wizard which helps CareerLabs provide suitable Industry-recognized Courses & Certifications for upskilling. The career skilling solutions are carefully built to make it affordable at a price that is 70 percent lower than similar solutions. Through a completely planned journey involving detailed profile analysis, personalized mentoring & recruitment help, CareerLabs is enabling millions of students in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to also access the same quality content and services.

Commenting on the announcement, PN Santosh, Co-Founder & CEO of CareerLabs said, “India’s vision of “Make in India” leading to Atma Nirbhar Bharat can be a reality only if India leverages its demographic dividend. With CareerLabs we strongly intend to bridge this supply-demand gap and enable 1 million students to learn and earn better by providing everyone a chance to achieve a successful career thereby creating a motivated workforce. We are investing in building the right Machine Learning Models with the focus on identifying the right Career Tracks for students and incorporating the right engagement activities resulting in successful outcomes for students.”

