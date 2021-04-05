Airtel joins hands with Apollo 24/7

Read Article

Bharti Airtel, a communications solutions provider, has partnered with Apollo 24/7, a health App in India to offer a wide range of e-healthcare services to its customers as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits.

Airtel Platinum and Gold customers will get complimentary membership to Apollo Circle – a one of its kind program that makes healthcare access simpler through digital technologies:

Online Consultation: Virtual Consult top doctors and specialists from Apollo at best rates

Diagnostics: Online test booking along with home sample collection facility

Pharmacy: Home delivery of medicines with attractive cashback benefits

Wellness: Exclusive access to ‘UR Life’ platform for wellness engagement and contents

These exclusive benefits can be unlocked by eligible customers through the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel Platinum customer will get 12 months membership to Apollo Circle while Airtel Gold customers will get 3 months membership at no cost.

How can Airtel customers activate their complimentary Apollo Circle membership?

1. Airtel Thanks users (Gold & Platinum) can go to “Discover Thanks” section in the app.

2. Click on Apollo Circle benefit.

3. Choose Start Free trial.

4. Enter mandatory registration info which leads to a confirmation page.

5. User is redirected to Apollo 247 app to start using their subscription.

Antony Jacob, Chief Executive Officer, Apollo 24|7 said, “With Airtel we would like to strengthen our vision towards healthier India. Airtel shares our constant drive for innovation and quality customer experience, and we are truly happy to partner with them to take our digital health services a step further. I am confident every Airtel user will have best in class access to quality healthcare from Apollo.”

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “We, at Airtel, are obsessed with enabling a differentiated experience to our Airtel Thanks customers, In the post-Covid world, customers are increasingly looking for contact-less healthcare journeys. We are delighted to join hands with Apollo 24/7 to allow our Thanks customers to access best-in-class healthcare digitally from the safety of their homes.”

