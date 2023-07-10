Dr. Reddy’s selects AWS as Preferred cloud provider to develop affordable pharmaceutical therapies

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, today announced that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (Dr. Reddy’s), an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to help provide access to affordable and innovative medicines. As part of the collaboration, the company has migrated it’s SAP platform entirely on to AWS. By centralizing the platform on the world’s leading cloud, Dr. Reddy’s will accelerate the development of new healthcare applications, grow its digital platform to help the organization serve more than 1.5 billion patients by 2030 around the world, and enable healthcare providers to better track the progress of patients.

Since 2019, Dr. Reddy’s has been progressively creating and migrating digital applications to AWS to automate the company’s IT infrastructure. Leveraging AWS, Dr. Reddy’s has made healthcare more accessible by launching new applications faster, to provide better service to its customers.

With AWS, Dr. Reddy’s aims to reduce application development time by 30%, improve internal operations, accelerate improvements in generic drug manufacturing processes, and drive new areas of innovation. The company is one of the first AWS customers to run its data center and disaster recovery workloads now from both the new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region and the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region. This enables Dr. Reddy’s to ensure even greater continuity of its services by running applications across multiple highly available data centers in India.

“Working with AWS gives us access to the best-in-class technology innovation, enabling us in our vision to provide affordable healthcare to patients in nearly 70 countries,” said Mukesh Rathi, chief information and digital officer at Dr. Reddy’s. “The reliability of AWS helps us accelerate the delivery of high-quality digital products, allowing us to transform customer service, and help us to deliver on our sustainability goals by making our supply chains greener.”

“In addition to the cloud migration and modernization efforts with AWS, Dr. Reddy’s and Amazon have entered into a strategic collaboration to build innovative go-to-market models to help fuel long-term growth,” said M.V. Ramana, CEO of branded markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s.

“AWS’s proven expertise in supporting healthcare customers globally, coupled with our breadth of cloud technologies and global infrastructure, empowers Dr. Reddy’s to create differentiated customer and patient experiences while reducing the environmental footprint of their IT operations,” said Vaishali Kasture, director of AWS India and South Asia at Amazon Web Services India Pvt. Ltd. “Our shared culture of customer obsession will help Dr. Reddy’s unlock the next frontier of care delivery in healthcare.”

AWS recently announced its plans to invest INR 1,05,600 crores (US $12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in India. This investment is estimated to contribute INR 1,94,700 crores (US $23.3 billion) to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.