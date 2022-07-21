E-commerce gig hiring picks up steam ahead of the festive season: Taskmo Gig Index

Taskmo, Quess Corp. backed, an on-demand Gig Tech platform has witnessed over 66% rise in gig work during the month of June this year. As many as 5 lakh gig tasks were offered during the month compared to 3 lakh gig work in May this year as Fintech and E-Commerce companies started preparations for the upcoming festive season.

According to Taskmo Gig Index (TGI), a tool showcasing monthly demand and supply trends in gig work across the country, Fintech, FMCG, and Hyper-tech apps have also shown growth in offering gig work in the month of June. Commenting on the gig job trends for the month of June 2022, Prashant Janadri, Co-Founder, Taskmo, said, “Typically, June is a period when merchandising companies gear up for the festive season demand. However, since this year, the market has rebounded from two years of COVID-19 setback; with that, we observed a tremendous seasonal hiring demand across the industry. Specifically, around festive sales season, plenty of direct and indirect gig job opportunities are coming from multiple e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, which are the top recruiters in the months.”

As per the Taskmo Gig Index, demand for gig workers rose across Fintech (up 14 per cent) and E-commerce (up 11% per cent) sectors, with companies such as Epay, Amazon pay, Amazon, and Flipkart driving the highest job opportunities in the past one month. The percentage has increased given the upcoming Great Indian Sales and Prime Day Sales on Amazon and Flipkart.

Lohit Bhatia, President, Workforce Management, Quess Corp. says, “In the Indian market, season sales are critical for most sellers as it continues to strengthen their businesses in the post-pandemic phase. In addition, the stipulated period also generates numerous job opportunities for gig workers and the supply chain sector, bringing real job festivals to most households. While these are definitely seasonal job opportunities that create a greater customer experience, they do bring progress for the entire financial ecosystem. By employing gig workers to perform tasks with bigger brands, we are doing our bit towards the growth in the industry and the economy.”

In the month of June, the gig market witnessed a mounting gig job demand in the e-commerce sector, fostering a similar trend for job roles such as last-mile delivery executive roles, pickers, packers, sorters, customer support, and field sales executives.

E-commerce leads as the growth driver for delivery executive roles

The pandemic led consumer buying behavior has built significant growth in platform usage and digital payments. In the past two years, these trends have been adding to the sprouting demand for gig workers in Fintech and E-Commerce industries, which continue to gain momentum amid the festive season.

Other tech-based companies such as Britannia & ITC oversee FMCG hiring (up 8 per cent). Similarly, Medbuddies, Mfine, Dunzo, and Zepto top the chart across Healthtech and Quick commerce sectors observing job demand (up 6 per cent). Edtech (up 5 per cent) and Foodtech (up 4 percent) industries have also experienced steep demands for gig workers on leading platforms such as Byju, Swiggy, Zomato, etc.

Following the growth of the e-commerce sector, job profiles such as last-mile delivery executives hiring increased by 12%, followed by a 10% growth for the Tele-callers role in June. In addition, the Index observed a positive month-on-month hiring trend for the gig job roles such as Business Development Executives (9%), Digital and Brand Promoters (6%), Field sales executives & Micro Influencers (4%).

Demand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets continues to grow.

The overall gig hiring boosted in Tier 2 cities (up 11 per cent) and in the Tier 3 market (up 13% per cent) as prominent recruiters strengthened their presence in these markets, promoting a trend of hyper-local recruitment. Amongst all the monitored cities, Mysore outpaced Tier 1 cities, with a 23% rise in gig hiring demand, followed by Bengaluru (up 16 percent), Kanpur (up 14 per cent), Lucknow (up 13.3 per cent), Bhopal (up 13.3 per cent), Coimbatore (up 12.7 percent), Shivamogga (up 12.7 per cent), and Delhi (up 12 per cent).

While the overall hiring has declined in the Tier 1 market by 12 percent compared to May month, the city-specific figure showcases moderate hiring activity in markets such as Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai (up 8.3 per cent), Mumbai (up 2.5 per cent), Hyderabad (up 2.6 per cent).