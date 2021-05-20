Edelweiss launches IPOS, an end to end partner onboarding solution

Read Article

Insurtech startup Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), has launched its IPOS (Integrated Partner On-boarding Solution). This is a fully automated onboarding solution for all its existing and prospective partners including agents, brokers and web aggregators. EGI and its partners stand to gain through improved throughput and enhanced efficiency using this digital platform, which would entail minimal manual intervention.

IPOS will enable the sales workforce to create or upload any number of prospects in real time, with the ability to scrutinise, approve and digitally process them with greater efficiency. IPOS has been envisioned to address the protracted time taken to onboard agents. It can help complete the whole process in under 24 hours. The digital platform allows the partner to undergo a DIY journey of uploading the documents and initiating the onboarding process with EGI.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Kaul, Chief Distribution Officer, Edelweiss General Insurance said, “We are proud to come up with industry first solutions. IPOS is an end to end partner onboarding platform with intuitive and easy to use interface along with tight integration with our core systems. It is a DIY journey for a partner right from uploading documents, initiating onboarding, training, examination etc. The objective here is to completely digitise a partner’s journey and bring in more efficiency.”

