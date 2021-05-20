Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  ThoughtSpot and Databricks partner to deliver the modern Analytics Cloud for the Data Lakehouse

ThoughtSpot and Databricks partner to deliver the modern Analytics Cloud for the Data Lakehouse

NewsCloud
By Express Computer
0 7
Read Article

ThoughtSpot, the modern analytics cloud company, has announced a partnership with Databricks to help customers make data and the results from AI and machine learning actionable for every business person with search and AI-driven analytics. The partnership includes the launch of ThoughtSpot for Databricks, giving joint customers the ability to run ThoughtSpot search queries directly on the Databricks Lakehouse, powered by Delta Lake, without the need to move any data. 

Organisations have to deliver personalised, custom experiences at every touch point. Doing so requires them to put machine learning, AI and data in the hands of employees, customers and partners. The static dashboards that have defined analytics for a decade do not meet the needs of the majority of non-technical business people. 

The complexity to build these dashboards and lack of interactivity requires business people to rely on data professionals for every additional follow up question. This prevents companies from empowering their teams, customers and partners with actionable insights from these investments. It’s critical business users can interact directly with their data without days of technical training. 

Darren Pedroza, Vice President, Enterprise Data and Analytics, First Command Financial Services said, “At First Command, we are going through a full agile transformation, from our CEO all the way through the organisation to developers and operations staff. That is a tremendous amount of change in how you do work. We are saying that we have really got to modernise the endpoints with our clients and the exchanges with our partners.”

“ThoughtSpot’s advantages in ease of use, agility and granularity are the perfect pairing for the scale and intelligence of Databricks. With this partnership, our customers can experience the benefits of consumer-grade analytics on their lakehouse, increasing the impact of their investments in data, analytics and machine learning to their entire team,” said Seann Gardiner, SVP Business Development, ThoughtSpot. 

“At Databricks, we want to ensure that actionable insights from an open, scalable lakehouse platform are accessible to every business user,” said Pankaj Dugar, Vice President, Product Partnerships, Databricks.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image