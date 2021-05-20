ThoughtSpot and Databricks partner to deliver the modern Analytics Cloud for the Data Lakehouse

Read Article

ThoughtSpot, the modern analytics cloud company, has announced a partnership with Databricks to help customers make data and the results from AI and machine learning actionable for every business person with search and AI-driven analytics. The partnership includes the launch of ThoughtSpot for Databricks, giving joint customers the ability to run ThoughtSpot search queries directly on the Databricks Lakehouse, powered by Delta Lake, without the need to move any data.

Organisations have to deliver personalised, custom experiences at every touch point. Doing so requires them to put machine learning, AI and data in the hands of employees, customers and partners. The static dashboards that have defined analytics for a decade do not meet the needs of the majority of non-technical business people.

The complexity to build these dashboards and lack of interactivity requires business people to rely on data professionals for every additional follow up question. This prevents companies from empowering their teams, customers and partners with actionable insights from these investments. It’s critical business users can interact directly with their data without days of technical training.

Darren Pedroza, Vice President, Enterprise Data and Analytics, First Command Financial Services said, “At First Command, we are going through a full agile transformation, from our CEO all the way through the organisation to developers and operations staff. That is a tremendous amount of change in how you do work. We are saying that we have really got to modernise the endpoints with our clients and the exchanges with our partners.”

“ThoughtSpot’s advantages in ease of use, agility and granularity are the perfect pairing for the scale and intelligence of Databricks. With this partnership, our customers can experience the benefits of consumer-grade analytics on their lakehouse, increasing the impact of their investments in data, analytics and machine learning to their entire team,” said Seann Gardiner, SVP Business Development, ThoughtSpot.

“At Databricks, we want to ensure that actionable insights from an open, scalable lakehouse platform are accessible to every business user,” said Pankaj Dugar, Vice President, Product Partnerships, Databricks.

