Edelweiss witnesses 70% Y-O-Y rise in active user base through EMT app

Read Article

Edelweiss Wealth Management, a non-bank, wealth management firm in India, announced a significant increase of 70% percent Y-O-Y in its user base in India for Edelweiss Mobile Trader (EMT), its proprietary mobile trading application. The growth has been led by Tier II and Tier III cities that saw a growth of over 87% Y-O-Y. Interestingly, women trading on the app have grown by 127% Y-O-Y while the accounts being opened via the app grew over 300% in Q2 FY21 as compared to Q2 FY20.

The company’s growth is attributed primarily to the customised and unbiased advisory it provides to its investors. The company has enabled easy trading and investments in financial markets through user-friendly and advanced technology platforms that have been developed in-house. Given the immense popularity of the app across diverse audience demographics, Edelweiss Mobile Trader has now launched 3 key features such as SWOT Analysis, Watchlist and Margin calculator that will aid investors in making technically sound and informed decisions with regards to their market investments. The latest customisation updates for the EMT app will help user analyse investment in listed entities prior to investing and also calculate their span and exposure margins for FnO contracts.

Speaking on this announcement Rahul Jain, Head – Personal Wealth Advisory, EWM said, “Our pace of growth validates our strategy and commitment to bring best-in-class investment advisory to our customers. Coupling this with technology, we hope to enhance user experience and also provide them with timely tools that can help in decision-making, to further compound their wealth.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]