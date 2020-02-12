Edtech Platform Quizizz Reaches 20 Million Monthly Active Users Worldwide

Read Article

Bengaluru based Edtech startup Quizizz was birthed with the idea that kids love playing games together. The cofounders Ankit Gupta and Deepak Cheenath worked on this idea and today, Quizizz is used in over 50% of U.S schools and was adopted by millions of students in Europe and Asia in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company has announced that they have crossed 20 million active users on their platform.

The total number of students learning on the platform has doubled since the beginning of the last school year. There are 800 million questions answered by 20 million students on the platform every month.

Over the years, Quizizz has tried to cover all aspects of learning that make up for the physical absence of the teacher such as live classroom, self-paced homework games, and solo practice for independent student-driven learning. The company now plans to encourage students to continue learning at home.

“As students extend learning beyond the classroom, we want parents to encourage their kids to play more and learn more — instead of telling them to ‘turn off that game and study’” says Deepak. “The goal is to make them believe that it could just mean the same thing.”

Quizizz is a learning platform that helps teachers turn homework and tests into self-paced games. It combines game-design elements with self-paced questions and instant feedback to help students learn for mastery.

