Here’s All You Need To Know About Samsung S20 Series

Read Article

After the successful launch of Samsung’s S series yesterday, the Internet has been literally going gaga. In fact, we just came back from a long shoot about the Samsung Galaxy S series. Though, the video just talked about all details concerning the S series, however, putting all of them in a nutshell again, as the lazy bones have become really active.

Let’s talk about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip first.

After a handful of leaks, Samsung’s flip phone style folding is likely to start shipping by Feb 14th, for a basic price of $1,380.

It features a 6.7 inches screen. An exterior display allows for lightweight functionality, where notifications, battery life indicator, and quick selfies would be featuring.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

Last, to last year in 2018, Samsung had gotten the Galaxy S9. This would be coming in three variants: the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. They would be priced at $999, $1,999, and $1,399 respectively.

There are three phones – with three display sizes: S20 at 6.2”, S20+ at 6.7” and S20 Ultra at 6.9”. The displays run at 120hz, however, people have to drop the native Quad HD+ resolution down to 1080 pixels for that. All the models would support 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ look pretty much alike the original Buds. Though Samsung said that the Buds+ should be able to run up to 11 hours, when charged fully, the companion charging case would provide another 11 hours of charge.

We can expect the Buds+ are expected to ship on February 14th for $149.

As mentioned earlier, we have shot a detailed video about the Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event, and there’s you can’t miss it for anything under the sun.

More when we meet.

Image Source: TechCrunch

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]