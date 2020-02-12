Weekly Tech News Roundup – February 2020 Week 2 | 12 Feb 2020
A Roundup of the weekly tech news and updates brought to you by Express Computer and CRN India
At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S20 series with great pomp.
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Price and Availability
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available starting March 6 in various colours, as per Samsung. It has announced the smartphones will be priced ranging from $999.99 (roughly Rs. 71,300) up to $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1,14,100). The Galaxy S20 5G will be priced starting at $999, while the Galaxy S20+ 5G will be priced starting at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,500), and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be priced starting $1,399 (roughly Rs. 99,800). We don’t have any update on the pricing in India yet.
