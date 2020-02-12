Weekly Tech News Roundup – February 2020 Week 2 | 12 Feb 2020

Read Article

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S20 series with great pomp.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available starting March 6 in various colours, as per Samsung. It has announced the smartphones will be priced ranging from $999.99 (roughly Rs. 71,300) up to $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1,14,100). The Galaxy S20 5G will be priced starting at $999, while the Galaxy S20+ 5G will be priced starting at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 85,500), and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be priced starting $1,399 (roughly Rs. 99,800). We don’t have any update on the pricing in India yet.

