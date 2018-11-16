eMudhra launches emSigner, a paperless office solution on Salesforce AppExchange

eMudhra recently today announced it has launched emSigner for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. emSigner, eMudhra’s paperless office solution, allows customers to reduce the use of physical paper in their organization by facilitating digitally signed documents.

“The ability to digitally sign a document in a legally compliant manner leveraging Salesforce technology addresses a very fundamental impediment towards paperless transformation,” said Biju Varghese, SVP – Enterprise Business, eMudhra

“We are happy to welcome emSigner onto AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to manage document signing across their organization,” said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “The exponential growth of AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success.”

emSigner leverages digital signature technology to allow customers across the globe to digitally sign documents using electronic or digital signatures that are compliant with local regulations. Customers can now use emSigner to achieve paperless transformation in their organization, thus reducing operational costs. Further, emSigner allows the use of trusted signature certificates across geographies that have legal admissibility.

The emSigner app enables customers to quickly obtain secure and compliant electronic signatures for sales quotations, proposals contracts and invoices generated within Salesforce

