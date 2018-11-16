SonicWall secures hybrid clouds through new capabilities such as Zero-Touch deployment and secure SD-WAN

SonicWall announced new Capture Cloud Platform capabilities that include Zero-Touch Deployment and Secure SD-WAN (software-defined WAN) designed for distributed enterprises and organizations with hybrid cloud environments. The company also announced enhancements to the Capture Security Center with personalized Risk Meters that deliver company-specific, real-time threat intelligence and risk scoring, as well as Hyper-V, Azure and AWS support for its virtual firewall series.

“Organizations are invested in hybrid cloud strategies where they’re able to harness the power of both public and private clouds, but they require solutions that help simplify and secure their cloud migration initiatives,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “Whether they are pursuing the benefits of a vendor’s specific capabilities, looking to reduce the cost of hiring staff or seeking to reach compliance standards, SonicWall helps protect their migration while simultaneously giving more visibility and control of their environments.”

SonicWall Zero-Touch Deployment allows organizations to quickly and securely configure firewall hardware at new locations without requiring advanced and costly on-site personnel. Once new products are brought online in remote locations, administrators can manage local and distributed networks through a single pane-of-glass using Capture Security Center, SonicWall’s flagship cloud-based management and analytics SaaS platform.

“We are very excited about the recent addition of Zero-Touch and SD-WAN from SonicWall. Cerdant has been deploying SonicWall next-generation firewalls for over 15 years and these new additions will allow us to deliver even faster deployments for customers,” said Cerdant Vice President of Technology and Operations Joshua Skeens. “The agile and simplified deployment capabilities will help reduce labor costs with centralized cloud management.”

To reduce wire clutter and the complexity associated with PoE injectors and switches, the company is introducing SonicWall TZ300P and TZ600P unified threat management (UTM) firewalls that provide power directly to connected PoE/PoE+ enabled devices, such as wireless access points, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, printers, cameras and other IP devices.

With strong and proven security provided by SonicWall, SD-WAN can be leveraged to use readily-available, low-cost public internet services to reduce the cost and complexity commonly associated with building distributed private networks based on MPLS technology.

“SD-WAN is a highly effective technology for distributed organizations like retailers, banks, manufacturers and campuses to simultaneously improve performance and reliability while reducing operational overhead,” said 451 Research analyst Mike Fratto. “However, the use of the direct, connected public internet for business opens up security challenges for organizations.

For SD-WAN to be a viable alternative to private WANs, enterprises need to ensure they have the same level of inspection and enforcement at the branch and remote sites as they have at the data center. Integrated security features with SD-WAN are table stakes for most enterprises adopting the technology.”

A new capability of SonicOS 6.5.3, the operating system for SonicWall next-generation firewalls, SonicWall Secure SD-WAN enables distributed organizations to safely deploy and connect branch and remote sites for sharing data, and enhancing the resiliency and performance of applications and services.

SonicWall Secure SD-WAN ensures the consistent performance and availability of business-critical and SaaS applications with intelligent failover, application-based load balancing and quality of service (QoS) capabilities.

The rising growth of applications, endpoints, mobile devices and databases also means a larger attack surface for cybercriminals. To shrink it, the SonicWall Capture Security Center Risk Meters service provides enterprises and SMBs with data-driven analysis about evolving threat vectors that include networks, web, clouds, applications, endpoints, mobile devices and databases.

Because no two organizations are alike, SonicWall Risk Meters deliver personalized threat data and risk scores that are adapted to individual situations and environments, promoting immediate and precise defensive actions.

To better guide business and security objectives in a more timely manner, computed risk scores and threat levels are continuously updated based on live threat data relative to existing defense capabilities. Organizations can leverage their scores when performing security effectiveness planning, policy and budgeting decisions.

The SonicWall Capture Cloud Platform continues to deliver security for businesses of any size and now extends next-generation virtual firewall capabilities to cloud deployments, including Hyper-V, Azure and AWS, with the NSv Firewall Series.

As an added benefit, new and existing customers using SonicWall NSa or NSsp next-generation firewalls and who also have active Advanced Gateway Security Suite (AGSS) or Comprehensive Gateway Security Suite (CGSS) services, will receive a SonicWall NSv firewall for one year at no additional cost.

SonicWall Zero-Touch Deployment is available immediately. The TZ300P Series, TZ600P and SonicOS 6.5.3 with Secure SD-WAN will be available in December 2018.

