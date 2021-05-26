Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  EnableX.io sees 10X growth in revenue

EnableX.io sees 10X growth in revenue

News
By Express Computer
0 6
Read Article

EnableX.io, a cloud communications platform provider, has witnessed meteoric growth in the financial year 2020-2021 clocking over 10X growth in revenue over the last fiscal. Widely acknowledged as the next-generation communication enabler for developers, service providers, and System Integrators, EnableX.io has been clocking more than 50 per cent compounded Y-o-Y growth since its inception.

The accelerated digital transformation efforts of companies, as a result of the pandemic, have led to a 3X increase in the EnableX customer base – across verticals as well as geographies. The company saw the highest growth in the education, BFSI, and healthcare sector followed by significant growth in other sectors. 

In the last fiscal, EnableX emerged as one of the few cloud communication service providers in the world delivering a truly unified, end-to-end communication experience with a complete suite of services, ranging from communication platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to video communication Software-as-a-Service. Providing feature-rich Video and Voice APIs as well as SMS, Chat, and Number APIs, EnableX is one of the few players in Asia-Pacific offering a full-stack of communication capabilities with all the necessary toolkits to develop innovative and engaging communication experiences. This, coupled with the smart use of AI and other deep learning technologies, is bringing innumerable benefits for customers of EnableX.

Over the last year, EnableX has added large enterprise customers across Fintech, healthcare, and Edtech to its portfolio and has a strong service provider pipeline across APAC and the Middle East regions. The company also has over 5,000 developers registered on its platform, building solutions across industries and verticals. 

Commenting on the stellar growth, Pankaj Gupta, CEO and Founder, EnableX, stated, “We are constantly innovating and investing in new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to cater to the dynamic business needs of customers. Today, we are enabling thousands of enterprise customers looking to engage with audiences through digital platforms and aiming to grow their footprint using advanced communication APIs without the need for an infrastructure overhaul.  Soon, we will also be offering easy to use, low-code APIs for a new layer of workers beyond enterprises and developers, who are focusing on developing highly engaging customer experience but want an easier development process.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image