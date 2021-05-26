Juniper Networks takes launches new Apstra Software

Read Article

Juniper Networks, a firm in secure, AI-driven networks, has announced version 4.0 of Apstra software, the intent-based networking solution acquired earlier in the year. Juniper Apstra helps organisations to minimise the time and costs associated with deploying and managing traditionally complex data center networks.

The new software version builds on the unique multi-vendor capabilities of the Apstra solution to support VMware NSX-T 3.0 and Enterprise SONiC, in addition to previously supported data center switching from Juniper, Nvidia (Nvidia Cumulus), Arista Networks and Cisco Systems.

The Apstra software also has new intent extensions and connectivity templates that provide a more simple and flexible way of connecting attached systems. Additionally, Juniper is offering Apstra with award-winning Juniper Networks QFX Series switches and SRX Series Services Gateways in proven drop-in “building block” solutions that can seamlessly grow with evolving data center needs.

“Organisations are looking for new ways to enhance the experience of users and operators in the data center. Our Apstra software provides the perfect foundation by delivering closed-loop automation, analytics and assurance for intent-based networking across vendors. In operations, speed is nothing without control, and with the newest Apstra extensions and multi-vendor solutions, teams can make changes more quickly with predictable outcomes,” said Mike Bushong, VP Data Center, Juniper Networks.

