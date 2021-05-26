Express Computer


Red Hat brings JBoss Enterprise application platform to Microsoft Azure

Red Hat, a leading provider of open source solutions, has announced Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) on Microsoft Azure, enabling organisations to tap into the benefits of a cloud-based architecture for modernising their existing Jakarta EE (previously Java EE) applications and building new ones on Azure. Today, JBoss EAP is available as a native offering in Azure that comes fully configured and ready to run, and will also be available soon as a fully supported runtime in Azure App Service that is managed by Microsoft.

Java continues to be an immensely popular programming language, with an estimated eight million developers worldwide and steady growth in the use of Jakarta EE to accelerate application development for the cloud. As a leading open source Jakarta EE-compliant application server, JBoss EAP offers Java developers powerful management and automation capabilities designed to improve productivity, and a lightweight architecture for building and deploying modern cloud-native applications.

By bringing JBoss EAP to Azure, Red Hat is easing the shift to the cloud and giving organisations greater choice and flexibility in how they plan for the future. Customers can bring existing applications to Azure including JBoss EAP applications running on-premises or other Jakarta EE applications running on different application servers, choosing how they want to manage business critical, Java-based applications in the cloud.

Rich Sharples, Senior Director, Product Management, Red Hat said, “Red Hat and Microsoft have long been strategic partners. Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform continues to be the cornerstone of Red Hat’s commitment to enterprise Java, and Red Hat is the trusted leader in both open source and Java. By offering JBoss EAP on Azure, we are combining the best of our areas of expertise and enabling customers to successfully choose how they want to manage applications on the cloud.”

 Martijn Verburg, Principal Group Manager, Microsoft  commented, “As two of the biggest names in enterprise software, it just makes sense that we have such a strong relationship with Red Hat. Bringing JBoss EAP to Azure customers means not only faster time to market and remaining competitive, but also yields more options for building, deploying, and managing a security-focused cloud environment that meets business needs today while adapting for future change.”

 


