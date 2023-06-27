Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Epson cracks down on counterfeit ink sales with successful raids across India

Epson cracks down on counterfeit ink sales with successful raids across India

News
By Express Computer
0 16

Epson, a world leader in digital and printing solutions in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, has successfully conducted raids to combat the sale of counterfeit ink bottles and ribbon cartridges. The swift and well-coordinated action took place between April and May 2023, resulting in the apprehension of individuals involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit Epson consumables. As per the prevailing laws, these individuals have been charged with counterfeiting and violating intellectual property rights.

These raids were conducted in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhatinda by the local police. These raids resulted in the seizure of a considerable quantity of fake ink bottles, packaging materials, labels, and holograms. During the operation, approximately 9,357 counterfeit ink bottles were seized, along with other printing materials intended for the manufacturing of counterfeit Epson ink bottles. Epson has been diligent in its efforts to combat the counterfeit ink business and has been taking proactive measures to curb the sale of counterfeit bottles and ribbon cartridges.

A Spokesperson at Epson India, said, “We have a firm commitment, to safeguard the rights of Epson customers and our business by fighting against counterfeit manufacturers. The partnership between Epson and the local law enforcement authorities showcases the relentless efforts to eradicate unethical practices. We remain committed to upholding the quality and trust which are synonymous with Epson products. Our intellectual property rights, patented technology and trademarks will be safeguarded from any misuse in future as well.”

Epson regularly conducts raids to combat counterfeit sales, and will continue to support and collaborate with law enforcement agencies in these efforts. The actions taken by Epson’s vigilance team not only protect its interests but also defend the business of its authorized dealers while serving as a strong deterrent to counterfeit manufacturers and dealers. It is important to note that the use of counterfeit inks can compromise the performance and reliability of Epson products, and furthermore, the utilization of counterfeit products invalidates the manufacturer’s warranty. Epson remains committed to its customers and will persist in combating counterfeit activities, ensuring the authenticity and reliability of its products.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image