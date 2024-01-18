Equinix enhances multicloud networking portfolio, enabling Indian enterprises to easily and efficiently connect applications across multiple clouds

Equinix, Inc., the world’s digital infrastructure company announced the general availability of Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, a new virtual routing service to help enterprises easily connect applications and data across multiple clouds and on-premise deployments. Equinix Fabric Cloud Router can help customers simplify their complex cloud-to-cloud and hybrid cloud networking challenges by providing an easy-to-configure, enterprise-grade, multi-cloud routing service that can be deployed in under a minute. Utilising Equinix’s secure private connectivity, customers can connect applications across public clouds in more locations than any other service.

“Modern IT environments are highly digitised and distributed. TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group research shows that in 2023, 94% of organisations are now using multiple unique public clouds, and the top drivers behind this adoption are to optimise performance and to scale applications. The network connectivity that supports these multi-cloud applications must provide the same ability to scale and improve performance. Equinix, with its extensive cloud on-ramp availability and low network latency combined with the recently added Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, is well positioned to deliver these capabilities.” – Bob Laliberte, Principal Analyst, ESG

Customers can deploy Equinix Fabric Cloud Router in all 58 Equinix Fabric-enabled markets globally, including India, with low latency connectivity to all major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, as well as hundreds of other service providers like Akamai, ServiceNow and Zoom. Delivered as a service on demand and in near real-time, Equinix Fabric Cloud Router can remove the costs and complexities of owning and operating a physical router or licensing a virtual router. By removing these limitations, customers can improve application performance, reduce cloud costs and accelerate services to market. Enterprises can also accelerate their multi-cloud adoption by avoiding vendor lock-in with Equinix’s cloud-agnostic service, eliminating networking constraints and enabling them to choose the right cloud environment and provider for specific workloads.

“Multicloud networking is hard, but now with the launch of Equinix Fabric Cloud Router we are simplifying it for businesses everywhere by helping users connect different clouds in as little as 45 seconds. This is what you’d expect from Equinix, the leader in multi-cloud networking,” said Arun Dev, Vice President of Digital Interconnection at Equinix. “By combining Equinix’s steadfast commitment to cloud and network neutrality that has spanned more than 25 years, our leading access to cloud on-ramps, and the largest selection of cloud providers and services partners, Equinix is uniquely positioned to provide the on-demand digital infrastructure today’s enterprises need.”

Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, a key component of Platform Equinix, helps customers meet those demands in four specific ways:

Multicloud Performance – Customers achieve low latency between all major cloud providers with Equinix’s industry-leading cloud-adjacent locations around the world, eliminating the need to backhaul traffic through a remote location. This superior cloud-to-cloud networking performance enables customers to quickly and easily support evolving infrastructure demands, like cloud migrations.

Private Connectivity – By easily deploying private network connections, customers can avoid exposing sensitive data and network infrastructure to the risks of the public internet and support data sovereignty requirements.

Enterprise-Grade – Customers can act with confidence knowing they are supported by a 99.999% uptime SLA and can scale bandwidth and connectivity across clouds without constraint using speeds up to 50Gbps, with hundreds of gigabits of aggregate throughput supported per router.

Lowering Costs – Enterprises can reduce cloud egress costs by up to 75% using private cloud connections rather than egress over the internet. Built-in Equinix Fabric Cloud Router resilience can save IT teams even more by eliminating the need for expensive redundant routers. Delivered as a service, customers can pay only for what they need without being locked into long-term contracts and have the flexibility to scale up and down as needed.

Quotes

“The distributed cloud is increasingly important as organisations need the flexibility to work with workloads and data in specific locations and across multiple clouds. With Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, customers can deploy and manage a high-performance multi-cloud networking architecture more quickly and cost-effectively.”

– Yogesh Kaushik, VP, Product Management, Networking Services, Oracle

“Multicloud networking is a critical component of the networks we build and run for our digitally transforming enterprise customers. We achieve network cost optimisation and operational efficiencies by using Equinix Fabric. It is globally consistent and enables us to achieve high levels of network automation to cloud providers. We’re excited about the launch of Equinix Fabric Cloud Router, which will enable us to achieve even higher levels of cost and performance efficiency and help advance our mission of becoming a truly global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider.”

– Kunal Thakkar, VP, Product and Solutions Engineering, Apcela