Esri India launches ArcGIS Business Analyst

Esri India, the country’s leading location intelligence software and solutions provider, announced the availability of ArcGIS Business Analyst, a location intelligence solution suite designed to aid organizations in making data driven smart decisions. Some of the target markets for this solution are banking and financial services companies, manufacturing organizations, retail chains, real estate companies, insurance, transportation and logistics, healthcare, hospitality, etc. All such organizations have business data that has a location component attached to it and using ArcGIS Business Analyst they can realize the full value of their data in decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

ArcGIS Business Analyst for India will include a variety of location-based datasets, such as points of interest; road network; accurate boundaries at various levels like village, PIN codes, district, state, etc.; socio-economic and demographic data; and data available from Esri’s Living Atlas. Live road traffic information will also be available. The solution can help in the identification of new markets, new sites for stores or outlets, understanding customers’ preferences better and getting better visibility about competitors.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, “ArcGIS Business Analyst is a unique solution comprising data, maps, workflows, and infographics that will enable businesses to make smarter decisions. Using ArcGIS Business Analyst, businesses can gain invaluable insight into changing population, housing, demographics, consumer spending, competition, etc., and thus make more informed decisions for market planning, site selection, territory management and customer analysis. Such in-depth analysis will help them gain a competitive edge and improve operational efficiency.”

The power of location intelligence and analytics is being recognized all over the world. Data availability and sharing are now easier in India. With enabling policies like the National Geospatial Policy and the Geospatial Data Guidelines in place, the availability of geospatial data has improved. Being a leader in providing solutions based on geospatial technologies, Esri India has launched ArcGIS Business Analyst in India to enable Indian businesses optimally utilize Indian datasets for carrying out location-specific analysis and gain a competitive advantage.