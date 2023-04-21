Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Persistent launches employee experience practice based on Microsoft Viva platform and Generative AI

Persistent launches employee experience practice based on Microsoft Viva platform and Generative AI

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Persistent Systems has announced the launch of a dedicated employee experience practice, based on the powerful Microsoft Viva platform and Generative AI. As part of its continued 360-degree partnership with Microsoft, Persistent is expanding its existing Azure Center of Excellence with Generative AI-based Modern Workplace solutions that promise to create a unified employee experience while improving the overall workplace. The move follows the successful implementation of Viva within Persistent along with a Generative AI-powered chatbot on Microsoft Teams, which has been helping digitize employee onboarding, training, and ongoing engagement, leading to increased productivity and lower attrition rates.

As a leader in digital innovation, Persistent sees tremendous potential in Generative AI and the Viva platform to build solutions that can create richer employee experiences by providing a personalized approach to employee communication, productivity, and development. As part of this new capability, Persistent has put together a dedicated task force that will work in collaboration with its global clients to identify mission-critical use cases for their distributed and diverse workforces. Persistent aims to attain 1,000+ advanced certifications and add 2,000+ experts across Azure, Viva, and related areas over the next 12 months.

As part of its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence, Persistent has recently developed WingMate, a smart digital assistant that is fine-tuned towards the unique context of the enterprise. The offering promises to enable new-age workflows as well as accelerate application and infrastructure modernization journeys. Developed on top of Azure OpenAI and integrated with Viva, this offering provides the highest levels of security and data privacy to its clients.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

“We are proud to implement the first-of-its-kind transformative Viva workplace solution, supporting our global team members throughout their journey at Persistent. This solution underscores the inherent value of our employees and provides them with a positive, end-to-end employee experience. By internally piloting Viva, and infusing the power of Generative AI technologies, we are ensuring that we will bring to market a best-in-class solution that can be implemented for our clients in record speed.”

Dhanniya Venkatasalapathy, Executive Director- Cloud Solutions, Microsoft India:

“We are pleased to work together with Persistent and bring the power of Microsoft Viva to foster a healthy company culture, support employee well-being, and establish a culture of learning and skills-building. In a hybrid world, energized, empowered employees are a key competitive differentiator, and we look forward to collaborating with Persistent on this journey to transform the workplace with AI-driven insights and tech tools.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image