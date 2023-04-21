Fireside Chat with Sanjiv Lal, Managing Director & CEO, Rallis India Ltd
In this video:
Sanjiv Lal, CEO, Rallis India in conversation with Akash Saxenaa, Head – Enterprise Business, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, highlight how technology is empowering farmers across India’s hinterlands. In an engaging conversation, they discuss which smart technologies will go a long way in benefiting the farming community at the grassroots level and be a significant catalyst for change.
Moderated by Sudipta Dev, Senior Associate Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group