Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  EV-Maker Etrio Appoints Gopala Rao Uppala as its Chief Technology Officer

EV-Maker Etrio Appoints Gopala Rao Uppala as its Chief Technology Officer

News
By Express Computer
0 9

Hyderabad-headquartered cargo EV OEM Etrio Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Gopala Rao Uppala as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Gopala is a veteran EV engineering leader having close to two decades of industry experience and expertise spanning across EV Architecture Design, Electric Motor Design and Development, EV Powertrains, Battery Pack Design & Development, Product Design & Lifecycle Management and Vehicle Integration.

In his new role as Etrio’s CTO, Uppala will be leading the company’s comprehensive technology roadmap for enabling next-gen EV products. Furthermore, he will be guiding and leading the technology teams at Etrio to provide a full stack of tech-enabled solutions across the company’s product portfolio in a bid to accelerate the adoption of reliable and intelligent products designed for manufacturability and serviceability for better operational economics and enhanced customer delight.

Prior to joining Etrio, Gopala has anchored strategic product engineering initiatives to support the growth objectives of several global auto majors like Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial Vehicles (a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors JV), General Motors and Force Motors, where he led vehicle engineering and EV architecture.

Speaking about the appointment, Mr. Kalyan C Korimerla, Managing Director & Co-Promoter, Etrio said, “We are delighted to onboard Gopala Rao Uppala into the core management team at Etrio. EV products in near future will combine the power of intelligent tech with superior engineering methodologies and therein lies our leverage. As a leading EV OEM focused on ground-up EV design and bolstering the ecosystem, we are leveraging emerging technology and data analytics to improve operational efficiencies and experience for our customers. We aim to bring digital transformation firsts to the EV industry in the years to come, and to that end, believe Gopala Rao will help us give form to our product-tech roadmap.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Etrio as its CTO. Given the company’s laser-sharp focus on data and tech-driven product innovation, I am certain that I shall be able to contribute to Etrio’s growth story in the near future. I am looking forward to introducing new tech innovations and features to Etrio’s existing product portfolio, as well as simultaneously designing new products with cutting-edge technology at its core, thereby raising the bar for Etrio’s vehicles and enabling the company’s continued success in the EV-logistics segment in India,” said Gopala Rao Uppala, on joining Etrio.

An alumnus of IIM-Kozhikode and a Post Graduate in Automobile Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, Gopala has, through the last decade of his career, anchored strategic product engineering initiatives across various companies to support their growth objectives. On the other hand, Etrio is a tech-driven EV-maker with the vision to “lead cargo fleet electrification”, that creates vehicles used in cargo and logistics designed to address the last mile applications of its customers in e-commerce, logistics, FMCG, farm-to-fork, waste management, and other retail applications.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image