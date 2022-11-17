T-Systems opens Delivery Centre at Nagpur in partnership with Tech Mahindra

T-Systems International is one of the leading European IT services providers, partnering with Tech Mahindra to expand its footprint in India by starting another Delivery Center in Nagpur. This is in addition to its delivery centers in Pune and Bengaluru to deliver intelligent digital solutions and efficient cloud services to T-Systems International’s global customers.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will enable the ramp-up of T-Systems’ workforce by building a dedicated team to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions in digital and Cloud. The company’s access to the market, talent from Tier II cities and competitive pricing would help build up the flexible capacity for T-Systems’ delivery needs.

The new centre will be the situated in Mihan SEZ Zone and equipped with a gymnasium, cafeteria, recreation centre for employee engagement, etc.

Following the rapid growth in India, T-Systems is looking to add more than 6000 people over the next 24 months and will be adding professionals with digital and cloud skills. The new hires will further expand & manage the cloud & digital capabilities for the customers of T Systems International.

Mr. Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of T-Systems International, said, “The partnership with Tech Mahindra and the expansion into Nagpur will benefit T-Systems’ strategy to scale in India to support our growth plans. With our strong software solutions and our global delivery centers, we will continue to push towards our target of being the leader in our select markets by building an integrated portfolio of scalable Digital & Cloud services.”

Mr. Anant Padmanabhan, Managing Director, T-Systems ICT India Pvt. Ltd. said, “After having successfully ramped up in Pune and Bengaluru, we wanted to tap into talent in other locations to further scale our operations and we chose Nagpur as our next location to expand, in partnership with Tech Mahindra. This will help us exponentially scale our digital and cloud capabilities in India.”

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Ease of Doing Business (EODB), availability of manpower, and access to infrastructure has accelerated Nagpur’s potential to become the next digital hub for cutting-edge innovation. The new Cloud and Digital Services Centre in Nagpur today marks another milestone in our long-standing partnership with T-Systems and will enable them to expand their digital foothold, unlock new business opportunities, and help enhance global customer experience & solution delivery. This will further help generate employment for local talent and provide them with opportunities to learn and grow with a global team.”

T-Systems generates annual revenues of circa 4 billion euros. The lion’s share is distributed between the two future-oriented business areas of cloud services and digital solutions, at around 85 percent. Advisory services are another key differentiating capability, supporting clients in the development of their digital strategies. Security is built into every offering. T-Systems is also set to place more focus on partnerships, with a particular focus on scaling near-shore and off-shore capabilities.