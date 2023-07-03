Even Healthcare and Healthily announce landmark collaboration; Aim to empower Indian Users with Personalised AI Assessment and Verified Medical Content

Even Healthcare, a leading Bengaluru-based healthcare provider, and Healthily, a London-based digital health company, have announced a strategic collaboration to deliver comprehensive and data-driven preventive healthcare services in India. Indians will also get free access to verified medical content, written, and reviewed by top medical professionals from across the world.

Healthily’s proprietary AI-powered symptom checker and an extensive library of medically

verified healthcare content work seamlessly with Even’s mission to give millions of Indians

accelerated access to quality healthcare information and proper care without having to rely on unfounded material available on the internet that does more harm than good.

All the content on the platform is written by leading health journalists and verified by qualified doctors along with undergoing a rigorous fact-checking process to meet a PIF tick quality mark, UK’s independently-assessed quality mark for trusted health information.

Healthily’s Smart Symptom Checker allows users to enter symptoms and answer a few

questions about their health to generate a report to help users decide the next steps. It

utilises advanced AI and user-friendly design to provide medical knowledge beyond the

confines of clinics, making it accessible in everyday life.

Through this partnership, anyone currently exhibiting symptoms or curious about a medical condition, has free access to 100% medically verified and fact-checked information, along with the Smart Symptom Checker. Even members can use their Even membership to consult with Even doctors to have a focused conversation with medical professionals and kickstart their guided care. With the right information at hand, users can benefit from personalized health assessments, symptom-specific information, self-care tips, and guidance on various health topics. Even Healthcare’s focus on managed and preventive approach aligns perfectly well with Healthily’s mission to empower individuals to take control of their health.

Together, they aim to improve health outcomes for everyone in India, without them worrying about costs. Through this partnership, not just Even Healthcare members but the wider Indian community will gain free access to Healthily’s extensive library of verified medical content, and symptom-checking tools ensuring that they receive accurate and up-to-date information, and can take charge of their well-being.

Matilde Giglio, Co-Founder, Even Healthcare said, & Self-diagnosis is a huge problem and

can aggravate a medical condition. But we also understand that people find comfort in

picking up their phones and looking for information. We wanted to, both, tackle the adverse

effects of this phenomenon and empower users to make informed decisions about their

health. Our partnership with Healthily allows us to provide the citizens of India with the best of both worlds. We are extremely thrilled to partner with Healthily and bring free and verified medical content to the people in India, taking a significant step forward in fulfilling our aim to ensure that every Indian has access to quality healthcare.”

Matteo Berlucchi, Founder and CEO of Healthily said, & Joining forces with Even Healthcare gives us an opportunity to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of the citizens of India. Combining our evidence-based medical content with Even Healthcare’s innovative managed care approach, we can empower individuals to take proactive steps towards better health. We look forward to jointly contributing to helping build a healthier future for all.