Express eGovernance Awards in Pictures: Technology Sabha, 25th Edition, Kochi, Kerala

Express eGovernance Awards were given away in categories: enterprise applications (ERP, SCM and CRM), analytics & big data, enterprise mobility, storage, cloud, Unified Communications, Data centers (Infrastructure transformation, Sdx), IoT, document management, Artificial Intelligence, enterprise security, blockchain.

By Abhishek Raval
Award winners of Express Technology Sabha eGovernance Awards 2019, Kochi, Kerala
As the name suggests, Technology Sabha Awards are given away to Government department / agency / institution that demonstrate innovative use of a particular technology or a combination of technologies for distinct benefits to the stakeholders. This includes deploying a completely new solution or an innovative use of an existing technology to gain a competitive edge, improve operations, become more responsive to customers and partners or, simply, to add to the top or bottom line.

This year, a special recognition award was conferred to Dr Sanjay Bahl, DG, CERT-in for the efforts undertaken by CERTin in the space of cyber security. The cyber swachata kendra and the initiatives to engineer a co-ordinated cyber security posture by bringing the Government, Corporate sector, academia together has resulted in effective cyber security preparedness. 

Dr Sanjay Bahl being conferred with the Digital Icon Award by Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India

Express eGovernance Awards
Social Justice & Empowerment Department, Govt of Rajasthan in the Analytics and Big Data category for creating online social security pension system

Finance Department, Govt of West Bengal in Enterprise Applications category for creating e-Pension portal
HPCL in IoT category for Tank Wagon Loading Process Automation
Kerala State IT Mission in Enterprise Mobility category
GSTN_IT for Enterprise Applications category
Hudco Limited in Enterprise Applications category for Technological Transformation of CLSS
NICMeity Uttar Pradesh in Artificial Intelligence category for AI driven CM Dashboard
Maharashtra Police Cyber in Document Management category for creating Automated Multi-Model Bio-metric Identification System (AMBIS)


Abhishek Raval

Principal Correspondent at expresscomputer.in. Covers enterprise tech and e-governance with a focus on smart cities. He can be reached at abhishek.raval@expressindia.com

