Express eGovernance Awards in Pictures: Technology Sabha, 25th Edition, Kochi, Kerala

As the name suggests, Technology Sabha Awards are given away to Government department / agency / institution that demonstrate innovative use of a particular technology or a combination of technologies for distinct benefits to the stakeholders. This includes deploying a completely new solution or an innovative use of an existing technology to gain a competitive edge, improve operations, become more responsive to customers and partners or, simply, to add to the top or bottom line.

This year, a special recognition award was conferred to Dr Sanjay Bahl, DG, CERT-in for the efforts undertaken by CERTin in the space of cyber security. The cyber swachata kendra and the initiatives to engineer a co-ordinated cyber security posture by bringing the Government, Corporate sector, academia together has resulted in effective cyber security preparedness.

Express eGovernance Awards

Social Justice & Empowerment Department, Govt of Rajasthan in the Analytics and Big Data category for creating online social security pension system

Finance Department, Govt of West Bengal in Enterprise Applications category for creating e-Pension portal

HPCL in IoT category for Tank Wagon Loading Process Automation

Kerala State IT Mission in Enterprise Mobility category

GSTN_IT for Enterprise Applications category

Hudco Limited in Enterprise Applications category for Technological Transformation of CLSS

NICMeity Uttar Pradesh in Artificial Intelligence category for AI driven CM Dashboard

Maharashtra Police Cyber in Document Management category for creating Automated Multi-Model Bio-metric Identification System (AMBIS)



