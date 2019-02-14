DAY 1 WRAP in pictures: Technology Sabha 25th Edition, Kochi, Kerala

The Technology Sabha 2019, 25th Edition kicked off in Kochi, Kerala today. The proceedings began with the lamp lighting ceremony attended by Dr Sanjay Bahl, DG, CERT-in, M Sivasankar, IAS, Secretary to Government of Kerala – Electronics & Information Technology Department; Chairman of Kerala State IT Mission and the Officer of Special Duty to the Hon Chief Minister of Kerala, Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India. The Express eGovernance Recognition Awards were conferred to the winners. Dr Sanjay Bahl, DG, CERT-in was awarded with a special recognition trophy for the efforts undertaken by CERTin in the space of cyber security. The cyber swachata kendra and the initiatives to engineer a co-ordinated cyber security posture by bringing the Government, Corporate sector, academia together has resulted in effective cyber security preparedness.

The special keynote address was delivered by M Sivasankar, IAS, Secretary to Government of Kerala – Electronics & Information Technology Department; Chairman of Kerala State IT Mission and the Officer of Special Duty to the Hon Chief Minister of Kerala.

The keynote address by Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-IN



Session: The Red Hat Way: Palashendu Bhattacharya, Head – Commercial Sales, Red Hat

Session: Building Smart IT Infrastructure: Joel Sequeira, Technology Specialist, SUSE India

Session: Transforming Government for the Digital Age: Naga Subramanian, Sales Engineer, Avaya_MEA India

Session: Sanjay Gaden, Head, State e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT), Gujarat shares his views on RFP3.0: Differentiating procurement approaches in the governments for statewide large technology projects

The proceedings for Day 1 culminated with Express eGovernance Recognition Awards. Click on the next story below for a complete low down of the award winners.

