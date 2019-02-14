Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

DAY 1 WRAP in pictures: Technology Sabha 25th Edition, Kochi, Kerala

The special keynote session was delivered by M Sivasankar, IAS, Secretary to Government of Kerala followed by keynote session by Sanjay Bahl, DG, CERT-in

By Abhishek Raval
8

The Technology Sabha 2019, 25th Edition kicked off in Kochi, Kerala today. The proceedings began with the lamp lighting ceremony attended by Dr Sanjay Bahl, DG, CERT-in, M Sivasankar, IAS, Secretary to Government of Kerala – Electronics & Information Technology Department; Chairman of Kerala State IT Mission and the Officer of Special Duty to the Hon Chief Minister of Kerala, Srikanth R P, Editor, Express Computer and CRN India. The Express eGovernance Recognition Awards were conferred to the winners.  Dr Sanjay Bahl, DG, CERT-in was awarded with a special recognition trophy for the efforts undertaken by CERTin in the space of cyber security. The cyber swachata kendra and the initiatives to engineer a co-ordinated cyber security posture by bringing the Government, Corporate sector, academia together has resulted in effective cyber security preparedness. 

The special keynote address was delivered by M Sivasankar, IAS, Secretary to Government of Kerala – Electronics & Information Technology Department; Chairman of Kerala State IT Mission and the Officer of Special Duty to the Hon Chief Minister of Kerala.

The keynote address by Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-IN

Session: The Red Hat Way: Palashendu Bhattacharya, Head – Commercial Sales, Red Hat

Session: Building Smart IT Infrastructure: Joel Sequeira, Technology Specialist, SUSE India

Session: Transforming Government for the Digital Age: Naga Subramanian, Sales Engineer, Avaya_MEA India
Session: Sanjay Gaden, Head, State e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT), Gujarat shares his views on RFP3.0: Differentiating procurement approaches in the governments for statewide large technology projects

The proceedings for Day 1 culminated with Express eGovernance Recognition Awards. Click on the next story below for a complete low down of the award winners.


Abhishek Raval

Principal Correspondent at expresscomputer.in. Covers enterprise tech and e-governance with a focus on smart cities. He can be reached at abhishek.raval@expressindia.com

Comments

