EY wins the ‘Best Implementation Partner’ title in the global partner category for 2020 at the SAP India Partner Success Summit 2021

EY has been awarded the ‘Best Implementation Partner’ at the SAP Partner India Summit Awards 2021, for the highest number of go-lives and implementations across multiple industries. EY has received this award in recognition of the strength of its practice delivery capabilities and being able to deliver transformational outcomes to its client. This is also a testament of the strength of its partnership and alliance with SAP in building and delivering solutions that help clients address their challenges and seize market opportunities.

Sibjyoti Basu, India Alliance and Ecosystem Leader, EY commented, “EY is committed to customer success, with relentless focus on quality and driving innovation at scale. The changing business landscape mandates reinvention and at EY, we see enterprise transformation as ever more critical to creating sustained value. By adopting a customer-first approach, the partnership with SAP has consistently helped clients address business challenges and achieve success. These accolades are a testament of our ability to help organisations to generate long-term value and future-proof them through a set of constantly evolving solutions and practices delivered in the most agile and efficient manner.”

Selvakumar Rajendran, Partner and India Leader, SAP Practice, EY said, “We are proud of our alliance with SAP and the impact we have been able to collectively deliver to clients. The journey to a cloud-led architecture allows our clients to achieve their sustainability targets and long-term value, faster. Our deep domain knowledge and implementation experience that build on the inherent advantages of SAP’s solutions to enable digital transformation is further validated by this recognition. It is extremely humbling to have received this recognition in a thriving SAP ecosystem of partners.”

