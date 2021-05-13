Express Computer


Intel launches new 11th gen core for mobile

By Express Computer
Intel
The new 11th Generation Intel Core H-series mobile processors (code-named “Tiger Lake-H”) has been launched worldwide, led by the Intel Core i9-11980HK. The Intel Core i9-11980HK delivers a high performance in laptops for gaming, content creators and business professionals reaching speeds of up to 5.0 gigahertz (GHz).

“11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors take mobile gaming, content creation and commercial workstation systems to new heights. These new H-series processors are an exciting extension of our 11th Gen mobile family with double-digit single core and multi-core performance improvements, leading gameplay, direct attached storage and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for true enthusiast-level platform bandwidth. 11th Gen H-series is the industry’s most performant mobile processor that empowers users to game, create and connect with leadership performance at any enthusiast form factor,” said Chris Walker, Intel Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Client Platforms Group.

Extending the performance momentum established by the 11th Gen Intel Core H35 series, the 11th Gen Intel H-series processors, based on 10 nanometer SuperFin process technology, feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads, with single and dual-core turbo performance up to 5.0GHz.

Additionally, the central processing unit (CPU) can directly access high-speed GDDR6 memory attached to the graphics card, enabling gamers to experience higher framerates with lower latency, and load large textures faster. The mobile processor offers 2.5 times the total PCIe bandwidth to the CPU compared with the 10th Gen H-series processors, and three times the total PCIe bandwidth.


