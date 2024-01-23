Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  F5 welcomes Samir Sherif as the new CISO

F5 welcomes Samir Sherif as the new CISO

News
By Express Computer
0 5

F5 announced the appointment of Samir Sherif as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Sherif will lead F5’s enterprise cybersecurity strategy and security culture, evolve F5’s security capabilities and resilience, oversee cybersecurity standards and programs for F5’s products and services, and showcase to customers and the broader industry the value of F5’s security solutions.

As a seasoned CISO and an expert in application security, Sherif’s arrival marks a significant addition to F5’s leadership team. His previous tenure as CISO at both Absolute Software and Imperva, coupled with an extensive career at Citigroup—culminating as the Global Head of Application Security—has equipped Sherif with considerable experience in helping organisations around the globe navigate today’s complex security, resilience, and compliance landscape.

“Samir’s appointment is a result of F5’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest level of security is woven into the fabric of our operational processes and product offerings,” said Tom Fountain, EVP, Global Services and Chief Strategy Officer at F5. “His vast experience and leadership in application security are assets that will propel our enterprise security measures and help us safeguard our customers’ digital experiences.”

Sherif’s arrival highlights F5’s emphasis on security at a time when applications continue to be at the heart of all digital experiences. When apps are secure, they unlock value and
potential—however, just as apps have become critical for life online, they’ve also become
harder to protect. Today’s apps are built on multiple architectures, distributed over various cloud environments, and connected by an exploding number of APIs—complexity that requires more skill and resources to manage while creating more points of vulnerability for cybercriminals to attack.

It is F5’s mission to provide an easy, efficient way to secure, scale, optimise, and manage all
applications and APIs—no matter where they are deployed—so businesses can flourish in a
multi-cloud world.

“As the new CISO at F5, my mission is to harness our leadership in multi-cloud application security to further strengthen our enterprise cybersecurity initiatives,” said Sherif. “By continuing to raise the bar on our security culture and standards and showcasing the intrinsic value of our security technologies, we aim to empower our customers to build a better and more secure digital world. I am excited to build on F5’s commitment to ensuring that security is the foundation of our offerings.”

Sherif succeeds Gail Coury, who is retiring on March 1.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image