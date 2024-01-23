Archer delivers SaaS to customers in India with launch of new data centre

Archer, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, announced its newest data center for Archer SaaS in Bengaluru, India. With the new SaaS location in India, Archer has doubled its local account and solutions consulting team in the country.

This expansion is driven by the rising need for advanced risk management capabilities and the growing expectations of risk teams in the Indian market. The new SaaS location in India is designed to provide local customers with a secure, highly available, and scalable platform for managing risk.

Announcing the new data centre, Vibhu Khanna, Director of Sales, SEA, India & GCR, Archer said, “The Indian economy is set to become the third largest globally by 2030 and the demand for SaaS-based risk technology has never been higher. The regulations in India ask for increasingly robust risk and IT governance programs, along with all critical IT systems to be secure and there is also an increasing expectation for them to be onshore. The new data center highlights our continued commitment to providing a solution dedicated to the needs of our customers and will enable us to provide them with the same level of support, security, and data protection as we do in other locations around the world.”

India has been a strategic location for Archer business with a thriving local customer base and a large R&D team already serving the market. The Archer team in India is actively working with multiple marquee Indian customers in financial services and IT/IS to already run risk workloads in the cloud and to migrate some on-premises deployed customers to Archer SaaS, for more than 15 years. Highlighting the need for risk technology, Sam O’Brien, Vice President, Sales & Go To Market, Asia Pacific & Japan, Archer, said, “With everything that’s going on in the world, having access to proven, scalable and agile approaches to risk management are critical for companies to not only survive but thrive. We are not only seeing established companies outgrow their Excel or ticket-based risk program, we are also seeing many Indian start-ups realize they need world-class risk technology early on in the journey”.

While many India-based Archer customers already leverage the company’s existing SaaS

infrastructure in Asia-Pac, the United States, and Europe – the new dedicated India locale will accommodate the region’s emerging data sovereignty requirements, while also ensuring that customers, data and processes are high-performing, secure, and compliant.

Archer’s product launches for ESG and Risk Quantification extend an already strong stable of capabilities for IT Security Risk Management, Enterprise & Operational Risk Management, and Third Party Risk Management – all topics that have significant demand in the Indian market. Archer also networks and meets up with its customers and partners to discover strategies and drive innovation and risk management excellence for the future. Archer Accelerate in Mumbai saw about 100 companies commit to igniting, advancing, and elevating risk management endeavors within their organization.