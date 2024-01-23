Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Zaggle partners with hyperface to power its corporate credit cards

Zaggle partners with hyperface to power its corporate credit cards

News
By Express Computer
0 3

Zaggle, India’s Leading & Listed B2B SaaS FinTech providing spend automation solutions with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base has announced its partnership with Hyperface, Asia’s first Credit Cards as a Service (CCaaS) platform. This strategic alliance represents the convergence of FinTech leaders committed to improving customer experiences and propelling corporate growth.

The partnership will strengthen Zaggle’s product suite and will add to its unmatched expense management solutions with multi-wallet functionalities. Zaggle is rapidly expanding its presence in the co-branded credit card space through collaboration with leading banks. This aligns with Zaggle’s commitment to offering best-in-class financial products and services for corporations, fostering their growth objectives, and ensuring a superior customer experience by bringing cutting-edge solutions for both Commercial Cards and Retail/Consumer Cards.

This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing best-in-class financial
solutions to corporate customers. Together with Hyperface, we are positioned to lead the
industry in redefining corporate credit cards, said Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle. Our partnership with Zaggle marks an exciting benchmark in Hyperface’s journey. We are thrilled to collaborate with Zaggle to revolutionise corporate credit cards with superlative expense management features. Our joint vision is aligned with reshaping the financial services landscape, delivering innovative solutions, and enhancing the overall customer experience, said Ramanathan RV, Co-Founder & CEO, of Hyperface.

Hyperface’s cutting-edge CCaaS platform offers a comprehensive solution for businesses
looking to launch and manage their own branded credit card programs. Its key successes
include enabling India’s first customisable credit card and a co-brand credit card with one of India’s leading travel platforms, among others.

This collaboration is a significant milestone for both companies, demonstrating their shared
commitment to innovation and growth. By combining their respective expertise, Zaggle and
Hyperface is poised to revolutionise the way corporations manage their expenses and
access financial products.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image