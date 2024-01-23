Zaggle partners with hyperface to power its corporate credit cards

Zaggle, India’s Leading & Listed B2B SaaS FinTech providing spend automation solutions with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base has announced its partnership with Hyperface, Asia’s first Credit Cards as a Service (CCaaS) platform. This strategic alliance represents the convergence of FinTech leaders committed to improving customer experiences and propelling corporate growth.

The partnership will strengthen Zaggle’s product suite and will add to its unmatched expense management solutions with multi-wallet functionalities. Zaggle is rapidly expanding its presence in the co-branded credit card space through collaboration with leading banks. This aligns with Zaggle’s commitment to offering best-in-class financial products and services for corporations, fostering their growth objectives, and ensuring a superior customer experience by bringing cutting-edge solutions for both Commercial Cards and Retail/Consumer Cards.

This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing best-in-class financial

solutions to corporate customers. Together with Hyperface, we are positioned to lead the

industry in redefining corporate credit cards, said Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle. Our partnership with Zaggle marks an exciting benchmark in Hyperface’s journey. We are thrilled to collaborate with Zaggle to revolutionise corporate credit cards with superlative expense management features. Our joint vision is aligned with reshaping the financial services landscape, delivering innovative solutions, and enhancing the overall customer experience, said Ramanathan RV, Co-Founder & CEO, of Hyperface.

Hyperface’s cutting-edge CCaaS platform offers a comprehensive solution for businesses

looking to launch and manage their own branded credit card programs. Its key successes

include enabling India’s first customisable credit card and a co-brand credit card with one of India’s leading travel platforms, among others.

This collaboration is a significant milestone for both companies, demonstrating their shared

commitment to innovation and growth. By combining their respective expertise, Zaggle and

Hyperface is poised to revolutionise the way corporations manage their expenses and

access financial products.